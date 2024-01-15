Sanchez and Boryk demonstrate progressive harmony and inequality reduction against the extreme right

There is a wave of far rightism going on in America and Europe. From Argentina to the Netherlands, from the US to Italy, the rise in these positions seems obvious, considering the upcoming European elections as a decisive moment. Two world leaders who represent diametrically opposite, progressive governments…

There is a wave of far rightism going on in America and Europe. From Argentina to the Netherlands, from the US to Italy, the rise in these positions seems obvious, considering the upcoming European elections as a decisive moment. Two world leaders who represent the exact opposite, that is, progressive governments that are trying to stop this wave in their respective countries, the Spanish Pedro Sánchez and the Chilean Gabriel Boric, held a meeting this Friday in the symbolic Palacio de la Moneda. gave a speech. A very special place for progressives around the world, it is an exhibition not only of political harmony, but also of common recipes to face the wave that is gaining many votes even among the most popular sections, the traditional voters of the Left. Are.

In the Spaniard’s two-day visit to Chile, which included an informal dinner at Boric’s home in the central Yunega neighborhood, where he cooked as a sign of their political and personal closeness, the two leaders proposed how best to fight the What the extreme right does is have progressive policies to improve the lives of people, especially the poorest classes, and reduce inequality, which is a way to convince voters not to embrace the extreme right.

Borick pointed out that progressive sectors cannot simply stop condemning the thinking of the extreme right, but must respond with better public policies. Sánchez, who included Chile in his visit to Brazil, highlighted that BORIC in Chile and Spain demonstrates the data he is gaining on social and economic policy in the context of reducing inequality And proves that economic policies linking growth to the redistribution of wealth are indeed the right steps to combat the evil of inequality.” Boryk summarized, ”The best response is to reform public policies.” “There is a far-right international that is vocal and moving forward,” Sanchez insisted.

Earlier, at an economic forum, the Spanish President highlighted the reduction in poverty in Chile from 10.7% to 6.5%, the lowest figure since records began. “We must confirm these data,” he said, adding that Spain is the eurozone’s largest economy with the largest reduction in inequality since 2017, even reaching historic lows. Boric also took the opportunity to highlight improvements in public education outcomes, a significant reduction in inflation, free health care in the public sector, and the approval of comprehensive legislation against violence against women.

On International Women’s Day, Sánchez celebrated a date with a feminist president, and said that the strategy of the extreme right is to attack the basic consensus built in recent decades. “The consensus and achievements that we thought were guaranteed are being called into question by far-right or far-right and far-right governments. They are not only in the area of ​​gender equality, they also reach climate change and censorship in culture,” the President said. As an example, he mentioned cases of Spanish city councils censoring theatrical and cultural works “solely for the fact of protecting equality between men and women”. “This may seem small, anecdotal, but I think it is absolutely unacceptable to put a foot to the wall and hold accountable not only the extreme right, but also the essential partners who allow these things to happen in our country,” in reference to In Vox and the Party. popular.

Of the six memoranda of understanding that the two leaders signed in La Moneda, one was on gender equality within the framework of the commemorative date. Others address just ecological transition, democratic memory, Antarctic cooperation and cooperation in science and innovation. The harmony that Sanchez and Boric have demonstrated on environmental, gender and social issues has also been strengthened in their stances on foreign policy. Boric told the presidential palace that he advocates “a ceasefire as soon as possible in Gaza, where we are witnessing violent and unacceptable attacks on the civilian population by Israeli forces, causing thousands of victims.” Sanchez called for “stability with respect to international law” in Ukraine and Gaza and said that “International humanitarian law is clearly being damaged as a result of the Israeli government’s response” towards the population in Gaza.

