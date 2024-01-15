Meta restores service on Facebook, Instagram and Messenger after global outage that affected thousands of users

Meta-owned social media platforms Facebook and Instagram suffered a global outage this Tuesday, affecting hundreds of thousands of users, experts from Internet traffic monitoring websites Kentik, NetBlocks and ThousandEyes confirmed.

The outage, which began around 10:00 a.m. ET and spread across multiple countries, did not allow users to log in for a few hours, Netblocks explained.

Many Facebook users logged out of their accounts. At the time of the outage, Meta’s servers were still online and accessible, According to ThousandEyesThis indicates that the problem was probably caused by services backend,

Meta spokesperson Andy Stone On Tuesday afternoon it was indicated that the problem had been resolvedAfter stating that the company is aware of the problems.

“Early today, a technical issue has caused difficulty in accessing some of our services,” wrote on social networks, “We have resolved this for everyone affected and apologize for the inconvenience.”

Some of these services, notably Facebook, are used by major political campaigns, and the outage may have prevented them from interacting in the middle of Super Tuesday, when 16 states and one U.S. territory hold presidential primaries. Consists of, and elects five Senate leaders, the House of Representatives, the governorship and other local elections.

At a press conference about the election, a senior official at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency said the agency was aware of the outage.

“We are aware of the incident and at this time we are not aware of any specific election collusion or any specific malicious cyber activity,” the official said.

Doug Madory, director of Internet analytics at Kentik, said some traffic has resumed. after an hour’s pauseAnd some users reported that they can connect now.

Even intermittent shutdowns of major websites are usually a configuration issue and are routinely fixed quickly. It was not entirely clear what problem Meta faced.

The company’s own status page, which provides updates on malfunctions in its products, did not load for some time Tuesday morning. Then he told that most of the services are going well.