Mexico qualifies for quarter-finals with historic win over United States

Historic result for Mexico against the United States to close out the quarterfinals as leader of Group A at the W Gold Cup.

mexican team had to face usa With an impeccable defensive line and a superb Jacqueline OvalleThe player who was in charge of giving victory to the Aztec team with a great goal and passing to the quarter-finals Gold Cup W.

led the team pedro lopez Made a good start to the match withstanding the high pressure and intensity from the players of usa, a free free kick Maria Sanchez Finished at the hands of Joe at 14 minutes Alyssa Naeher This was the team’s first warning at the opponent’s goal.

It was actually a Houston Dash player too Jacqueline OvalleWho posed the most threat in the first half of the match.

Mexico managed to wait 30 minutes usa And with the score tied at zero, and despite not having possession of the ball, started showing a better face.

‘Mga’ Ovalle He started the scoring by scoring a tremendous goal in the 37th minute at Dignity Health Sports Park. The Tigres star took advantage of Sauerbrunn’s mistake, stood in front of the goalkeeper and scored the team’s first goal with a mid-range shot. Mexico.

before the break, carla nieto He tried to put the second on the scoreboard, but the shot ended up hitting the crossbar.

The Aztec team did not give up in the second half, they continued attacking with the same intensity usa With a good defensive line and threat on the wings, Owele again as the most dangerous player.

Kiana Palacios, With great play at 66′, she escaped five players and had a shot on goal, however, the shot was deflected into a corner kick.

the set of usa Was close to equalizing with a cross in the 77th minute alex morgan He couldn’t finish, but trinity rodman He found the ball and took advantage of Barreras’ passing to send it into the goal. Greta Espinoza He saved the goal on the line to preserve Mexico’s victory.

Mayra Pelayo scared Alyssa Naeher With a long-range shot in the final minutes which the goalkeeper miraculously managed to deflect. The final stretch was for the Aztec players as they were on top of the opponent goal and very close to increasing the lead on the scoreboard. The Tijuana player sealed the victory by brilliantly completing her second goal of the night with her right foot.

With this result, Mexico Qualified for the quarterfinals of Gold Cup W Adding units as leader of group A, while usa Enters from second place with six points.

