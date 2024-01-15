You and Bill Gates have the same sleep routine (it helps you disconnect and rest better)

The American tycoon and co-founder of Microsoft has confessed on several occasions that his bedtime routine, Considered one of the geniuses of our times, Bill Gates, at bedtime is quite a classic. except for clean the dishes After dinner he always devotes time ReadingTwo activities that allow you stay away from daily stress And to concentrate In a specific activity. In fact, it is a very beneficial routine for mental well-being Since it fascinates brain activity taking him away from multitasking and focus on In something. The billionaire confesses a An avid reader who reads an average of 50 books per year, Bet on continuing reading On paper, The reason is simple. Since Gates read the book of the English neuroscientist Matthew Walker, why do we sleephe realized importance of sleepOr in your health. “Ignoring sleep weakens creativityproblem solving, decision makingLearn, Memoryheart health, brain health, mental health, emotional well-beingimmune system and even your life,” he explains on his blog, GatesNotes,

Bill Gates’ bedtime routine helps you disconnect and rest better

according to him sleep institute, There are many benefits of reading before sleeping Which contributes to health, well-being and happiness. “He Reading habit is one of the best medicines for mental health And sleep hygiene. This activity contributes to cognitive reserve And helps us create content for our dreams,” he explains. According to this these are some of its benefits Planeta Editorial,