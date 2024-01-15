Pandora reaches maximum beauty in El Corte Inglés with this new pink gold and gemstone ring

pandora Presents jewel of Season As essential parts from yourself New Collection In english court, ring of Heart Of pink gold timeless Of pandora bears as its flag the most iconic symbol of Love and available in Jerez de la Frontera and in the rest spain,

This ring brings together the best of the Pandora brand’s design without going unnoticed wherever it goes. This ring is a complete display of affection, love and passion. It is each detail of this ornament that stands out from the rest of El Corte Inglés.

Pandora Timeless Rose Gold Heart Ring

Pandora’s Timeless Rose Gold Heart Ring

Pandora’s timeless pink gold heart ring brings together everything it takes to succeed with its most elaborate design that represents pure love for one person and is elegant And vanguard In equal parts and a surprise that doesn’t disappoint in any way.

A ring that brings together everything to succeed, from raw materials to design, through versatility or the most extreme beauty. A gem that doesn’t go unnoticed wherever it goes. Wardrobe essentials to wear with all kinds of things in spring looks like, These can be worn with an entire season’s wardrobe, from t-shirts to evening dresses.

Pandora Timeless Rose Gold Heart Ring

A ring that marks the most complete difference breaks the monotony. hypnotic pink gold It is completely aesthetic and forms a jewel of this nature and characteristics. This ring is absolutely iconic and holds a privileged place in the collection of the Pandora jewelry brand.

A jewel that adds a finishing touch to any look. The pink colored embossed sparkling heart ring is very stylish and wins the hearts of devotees wherever it shines. The ring is inspired by the classic Pandora Timeless Collection and is therefore completely timeless.

Pandora Timeless Rose Gold Heart Ring

A ring made by hand from a unique alloy of metals electrolytic coating Of 14K grade II pink gold, This jewelery features a high central pink heart shaped gemstone. An excellent gem in every respect.

This ring is perfect for gifting. cubic zirconia The transparent ones form a halo and decorate half of the axis of the wedding ring, which also has the Pandora logo inside. It is possible to combine this ring with other hand crafted sterling silver rings to create a unique look.

Pandora Timeless Rose Gold Heart Ring

Key Specifications of Pandora Timeless Rose Gold Heart Ring

Collection: Pandora Timeless

pink Colour

Product Type: Rings

Item: 188421C04

Metal: Unique alloy of metals with electrolytic coating in 14k class II pink gold

Content: none

Depth: 5.1mm

Height: 8.4mm

Width: 8.2mm

in Jerez de la Frontera

he is the best pandora And cut English They take it home without any effort. All you have to do is visit their website and fill in the relevant information, make payment, then they will ship it to your home in Jerez de la Frontera or any other location in Spain for you to enjoy.

Pandora’s Price in El Corte Inglés

The prices in the New Collection section of El Corte Inglés are indescribable. Pandora’s timeless pink gold heart ring is worth approx. 99 euros, It’s a miracle in every sense because it’s in season, so it doesn’t even need a discount.