Varadero has lost another position in TripAdvisor’s ranking of the world’s best beaches

Varadero dropped one place, of the ninth According to the assessment carried out every year by the American travel portal, it ranks tenth in the list of the 25 best beaches in the world. tripadvisor,

The key labels in evaluating the main Cuban resorts were: activity, entertainment, expensive and wellness.

The summary provided by the above mentioned website highlights that this location has “everything you would expect from an ideal beach: golden sand, turquoise blue waters and impressive sunsets.”

In addition, they highlight activities such as swimming, diving or kayaking that can be done.

They say you can take a trip on a catamaran, go fishing, play a game of beach volleyball, walk along the shore. “Or just relax and enjoy the beautiful natural scenery.”

the list is dominated Falesia Beach, in Portugal, Meanwhile, in the Caribbean, Grace Bay BeachGrace Bay, in the Turks and Caicos Islands, and Eagle BeachHead to Eagle Beach, Aruba, in Palma ranking,

It was announced at the beginning of the year Varadero ranks 48th among the best beaches in the worldAs per the list prepared by the particular site 50 best beaches in the world,

The list, which takes into account the opinions of “the most recognized and experienced influencers, journalists and travel experts in the world”, is led by Lucky Beach in Australia, followed by Source d’Argent in the Seychelles and Hidden, in Is. Philippines.

The decline in the status of Varadero is closely related to Decline in tourist indicators presented by Cuba,

Economist Pedro Monreal, when conducting the last analysis on his account on the social network, but had only 55% of the average for the January month of the period 2017-2019.

Supported by data provided by National Statistics and Information Office (ONEI), Monreal warned that visits from Canada – the main source of tourists to Cuba – were lower in January 2024 compared to the same month in 2023, as well as a decrease in visitors from the Cuban community, which usually leads to tourists in Cuba. Is the second source of.

However, foreign arrivals from Russia increased, although tourism from the 5 main European emitters decreased: Germany, Great Britain, France, Italy and Spain.