Shakira announces new collaboration with Bizarrap

February 26, 2024 at 11:26 am, by Estelle LaFont

Bizarrap announces a new collaboration with Shakira

Bizarrap and Shakira, the winning duo of 2023, are collaborating again

On February 22, on the stage of the “Lo Nuestro Awards” in Miami, the Argentinian DJ announced the release “very soon” of a new collaboration with Shakira.

Released in 2023, “BZRP Music Session #53”, the first collaboration between Bizarrap and Shakira, reached two million views in less than an hour after being broadcast on YouTube.
The Colombian singer had a field day attacking her ex-husband, footballer Gerard Piqué, in a real pistol shooting session with punchlines like “You changed a Rolex for a Casio”, which caused a huge stir on the web.
Complete success for the two artists, who last November won two Latin Grammy Awards for “Song of the Year” and “Best Pop Song”.

Bizarre: Argentinian DJ on the rise

The award was given twice last Thursday in Miami during the 36I edition of the “Lo Nuestro Awards”, a ceremony highlighting Spanish-speaking music for “Best Collaboration” and “Song of the Year”, the 24-year-old Argentine DJ announced during his appearance on stage that “Very soon, we will do something “We are going to release a new one that we have worked on with them.”

This announcement puts fans on the path to the new album of the Colombian star, 7 years after the last one, which will be released on March 22 and in which this new collaboration may well appear.

