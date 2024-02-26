Shakira announces new collaboration with Bizarrap

Released in 2023, “BZRP Music Session #53”, the first collaboration between Bizarrap and Shakira, reached two million views in less than an hour after being broadcast on YouTube. The Colombian singer had a field day attacking her ex-husband, footballer Gerard Piqué, in a real pistol shooting session with punchlines like “You changed a Rolex for a Casio”, which caused a huge stir on the web. Complete success for the two artists, who last November won two Latin Grammy Awards for “Song of the Year” and “Best Pop Song”.

Bizarre: Argentinian DJ on the rise

The award was given twice last Thursday in Miami during the 36I edition of the “Lo Nuestro Awards”, a ceremony highlighting Spanish-speaking music for “Best Collaboration” and “Song of the Year”, the 24-year-old Argentine DJ announced during his appearance on stage that “Very soon, we will do something “We are going to release a new one that we have worked on with them.”

This announcement puts fans on the path to the new album of the Colombian star, 7 years after the last one, which will be released on March 22 and in which this new collaboration may well appear.