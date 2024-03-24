Mexico without Santi Jimenez or Quinones in final against United States

Santiago Jimenez is once again a substitute for Mexico and Julián failed to recover from his injury in the semi-final against Panama.

santiago jimenez And Julian Quinones The key absences from the starting eleven under coach Jaime Lozano are mexican teamfor the grand final against usa In CONCACAF Nations League.

As far as the semi-final against Panama is concerned, santiago jimenez While the game will resume on the substitute bench, Julian QuinonesStarter against Canaleros, was unable to recover from injury, preventing him from repeating in the starting eleven mexican team For the championship match against the United States.

apart from the absence of santiago jimenez And Julian Quinones, Jaime Lozano introduced only two changes to his starting eleven. To replace the America striker, ‘Jimmy’ sent Hirving Lozano onto the field, while on the right it would be Jorge Sanchez who would replace Julian Araújo.

Santiago Jiménez was again on the bench in the Concacaf Nations League final against the United States. imago7

Along with the above, the eleven that ‘Jimmy’ Lozano sent for the match usa for the finals of CONCACAF Nations League It is composed of Guillermo Ochoa, César Montes, Edson Álvarez, Johan Vásquez, Eric Sánchez, Uriel Antuna, Luis Chávez, Jorge Sánchez, Henry Martín, Hirving Lozano and Jesús Gallardo.

editorial selection 2 related

duel between Mexico And usa This is the second position on the Billboard CONCACAF Nations LeagueThe following Sunday, Panama and Jamaica duel for third place in the competition, which ultimately went to the Reggae Boyz with Dexter Lembicisa scoring the only goal.

after the final of CONCACAF Nations League against usaThe team still has three more games to prepare for Copa America 2024.

The Jaime Lozano-led side will face Bolivia on May 31. On June 5, they will face Uruguay and on the 8th of the same month, they will complete their preparations against Brazil.