Bills QB Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld draw attention to sister’s gender reveal

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and girlfriend Hailee Steinfeld are firmly in the “meet the family” stage of their relationship.

In a video shared this weekend the pair are seen attending a gender reveal party for Josh’s sister, Nika Madden, and taking their guess at the gender of the newest member of the family. The short clip generated some interest online and was followed by another high-profile outing in early March.

In the video, both Allen and Steinfeld were on the same page with their predictions for the new member of the family. After introducing himself as “Mom’s brother”, Alan revealed his speculation about his new niece or nephew.

“It’s going to be a boy,” he predicted.

“I have a feeling it’s going to be a boy, too,” Steinfeld said.

Spend quality time together this offseason

Steinfeld and Allen were first seen together in May 2023, keeping their relationship low-key during the offseason. The actress was a regular attendee of Bills games and was often photographed cheering on her boyfriend.

They spent more time together in the offseason, including a trip to Fashion Week in Paris, which caught some people’s attention. On March 4, a video showed the couple entering the Le Bristol hotel and Allen walking past Steinfeld as he got out of the car.

Although there was some reaction to the Bills quarterback’s move, which some considered rude, Allen later revealed that he had an ulterior motive for running away from the photographers gathered to take pictures of the pair.

“My pants tore during dinner 🙁🤣,” Posted by Alan On X. “Don’t want to stick out my cheeks… I like Paris 😁.”

Bills quarterback has a close relationship with sister

Allen has always had a close relationship with his siblings, which include sisters Nikala and Makenna and brother Jason. Their mother LaVonne Allen told the Casper Star-Tribune in 2017 that the four have always been a very close group.

“They’re best friends, and people see that,” LaVon Allen said. “They say, ‘What have you guys done to your family that they’re so close?’ I say, ‘I don’t know. We just support each other, and I wanted my kids to do the same.'”

Steinfeld has also become close to Allen’s family. As People magazine noted, the actress was spotted doing some shopping with her boyfriend’s mom in a suburb of Buffalo in October 2024. The two purchased some Bill items from the Leveled Up Buffalo store in East Aurora, which the owner posted on his Instagram page.

Both of Steinfeld’s parents later walked into the same store before the team’s playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

A source close to the couple also told People magazine that family is very important to the couple, who have grown even closer since the end of the Bills season.

“They always planned to spend more time together after their season ended. Things are going really well,” the source said. “They are both very family-oriented and driven, and they want to protect their relationship and keep it private. They’ve been on the same page with all this.