Another bombing in Kiev damaged Putin’s residential building and missile debris fell in the center: “Urgently, to shelters!”

Sirens sounded in Ukraine’s capital and Putin’s missiles damaged a residential building



A series of explosions occurred in Kiev this Monday, after an anti-aircraft alert was activated to alert the population of the Ukrainian capital.

At least five explosions occurred at 10:30 a.m. local time (8:30 GMT) following an alert warning of the presence of “missiles in the direction of Kiev.”

“Explosion in Kyiv. go to shelters immediately“, indicated the mayor of the Ukrainian capital on Telegram, Vitali Klitschko.

Rescue workers work in the area where a missile struck and damaged a residential building in Kiev (Reuters/Gleb Garanich)

The head of the Kiev military administration, Sergei Popko, said that according to preliminary information, a residential building was damaged after the missile bombardment. Pechersky District,

Remnants of a projectile fell in a central district of Kiev on Monday morning, following a series of explosions in the Ukrainian capital, city officials said.

Police specialists work among the remains of the Russian attack on Kiev (Reuters/Gleb Garanich)

in the last days Ukraine has faced intense bombing at times, primarily aimed at power infrastructure.Due to which hundreds of thousands of people were left without electricity.

Mayor Klychko indicated that emergency services were directed to the Pechersky, Solomyansk and Dniprovsk districts of the capital. For his part, Popko said on Telegram that air alert is in place and anti-aircraft defenses are operating in the capital.

“According to preliminary information, as a result of the missile attack on Kiev, fragments fell in the Pechersky district,” he confirmed.

A rescue worker walks through a residential area hit by one of Russia’s missile strikes in Odessa (Reuters/Stringer/File)

The Ukrainian port city of Odessa was left partially without power after its energy infrastructure was damaged. A Russian Martyr Drone Attack At midnight.

“The enemy again attacked the Odessa area with attack drones. Energy infrastructure has been damaged, There is no electricity supply in some parts of Odessa. All emergency services are working,” Oleg Kiper, head of the regional military administration, told Telegram.

Ukraine’s main energy supplier, DTEK, for its part indicated that “the situation on the electricity grid since then has remained difficult.” “High voltage installations cannot supply all the energy the city needs.”

For this reason, DTEK has been forced to initiate an emergency blackout in Odessa and the region, a statement on Telegram said.

Furthermore, “to reduce network load, “All electric transportation in the city will not work today, and industrial energy consumption is also limited,” Add.

It said this new Russian attack on the power system has taken one of the electrical installations of Ukrainian national power company Ukrainergo out of service.

“Thanks to the coordinated work of electrical engineers, power supply to critical infrastructure was restored within a few hours,” he explains.

With information from Reuters, AFP and EFE