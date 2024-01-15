Mia Khalifa ‘makes fun of Tiffany Haddish’ over first class trip to Israel

Mia Khalifa mocked comedian Tiffany Haddish for sharing her first-class trip to Israel to see what was happening “with her own eyes.”

on Tuesday haunted Mansion The actress went live on Instagram and shared her journey.

“I’m on a plane right now,” Haddish said. “Business class, going to Israel.”

“I’m going to meet my future man there,” she joked, before calling Israel “the Holy Land.”

She claims: “Literally people who have family members held hostage were taken out of their own homes, driving from Palestine to Israel to work, working here on a daily basis, And how they were taken. I wanted to talk to people. I wanted to be with people. I wanted to see with my own eyes, hear with my own ears.”

His post was criticized by some as “tone deaf”, causing the comedian to lose 14,000 Instagram followers since the time of posting.

“Go to Gaza. Not just Tel Aviv,” one user hit back. “Then come back and report. Otherwise, it’s like going to Wall Street and saying you’ve seen all of New York.”

Another claimed: “The fact that you can fly to Israel and ‘vacation’ but Gaza is largely destroyed gives you all the information you really need.”

In response to a commentator who asked why she was not going to the Gaza Strip, which authorities say has caused more than 25,000 deaths, Haddish replied: “Who said I wasn’t going to Gaza?”

“I said I would see with my own eyes, first go to Israel. And isn’t Gaza in Israel? Isn’t it all on the same small piece of land, the same… surrounded by water?”

Former adult star Mia Khalifa, who has been highly critical of Israel since the conflict began, also took to social media with a tweet aimed at Haddish.

“Going to North Korea to learn and see with my own eyes,” she wrote.

Later, Haddish returned to Instagram with a series of images, originally posted by Louder Creators, mocking the reaction.

In a meme-style post, there is a clip of her singing about how much “fun” she will have while visiting Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and the Dead Sea.

The bottom shows an angry cartoon character with “American” written across the top.

Indy100 has contacted Tiffany Haddish for comment.

