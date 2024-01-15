Canada had no mercy towards El Salvador

The Canadians, who won their first Olympic gold in women’s soccer at Tokyo 2020, defeated Selecta Femenina in Houston.

guard Lost 6-0 against Canada in Group C opener tonight gold cup w, The Eric Acuña-led side, which felt local at Shell Energy Stadium at all times with the support of a good number of fans, failed in both areas. 4,421 people paid their tickets for the game that wrote the future of both countries in the CONCACAF tournament.

Next Sunday, the Women’s Selecta will try to defeat Costa Rica with mathematical options to advance to the quarterfinals.

The winning team is untouched: Eric Acuña, for his first game in Houston, fielded the same 11 starting players that beat Guatemala 3-1 in Los Angeles a few days earlier. The coach’s plan immediately failed when Chloé Lacasse scored with a left foot in the third minute.

The Arsenal player received a pass from her teammate Adriana Leon, unmarked Eli Hernandez with a single movement and fired a shot on goal. The ball passed between the legs of Priscilla Ortiz and ended up in a goal despite Idalia Serrano’s intention to save with a score of 1–0.

El Salvador was surprised by the early goal and could not resist sustained attacks from the Canadians, who were determined to put the game away in the first half. The current world number 10 did not slow down and continued to create dangerous chances, especially on the wings. On the 24th minute, Jordan Huitema almost accidentally sent the ball into the back of the net, after a pass from Chloé Lacasse.

The Salvadorans experienced moments of confusion and could not find a way to play one-on-one with their opponent. On 28′ the ball was lost in the Canadian zone, which successfully finished off a counterattack in three touches. With an empty goal, Adriana Leon calmly scored with her right foot.

It was the second assist for Lacasse, who had participated in three scores in a dream first half for the Canadians and a nightmare for the Salvadorans. It is noteworthy that during the tragic moment Acuña made two changes: at 25′ Daniel Fuentes left and Denia Gutiérrez entered. 6′ Later, Juana Plata gives up her place for Irma Hernandez.

Isabella Ricino came on to start the second half, replacing Victoria Meza, who had a problem with her fifth metatarsal a few days earlier.

The script of the game did not change: Canada continued to play comfortably on the opposite field and beat El Salvador again with a penalty goal by Adriana Leon in the 59th minute, a header by Kadisha Buchanan in the 62nd minute, and another goal by Olivia Smith in the 86th minute. Hurt by. ,

With the results against them from the beginning, El Salvador proved to be very timid and did not give goalkeeper Sabrina D’Angelo much work, which was expected due to the footballing reality of both countries.

