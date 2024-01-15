About 40% of those entering the Faculty of Medicine of La Plata are foreigners

This trend continues and encourages discussion that was until now shrouded in political correctness. Number of foreign students enrolled in the National University of La Plata (UNLP) 52% increase in 2024 Regarding last year. And in the Faculty of Medicine, one in four students (25%) studying a degree were born outside the country.

In the courses starting in February in the Centennial Building on 60th and 120th streets in the capital of Buenos Aires, there are 3,650 youth have documents issued by another country Those who wish to graduate as doctors, gynecologists, nutritionists or university nurses.

Between November and December 2023, registration was open at the Medicina de la Plata. government records marked 9,715 entrants, represent foreign 37% of total, Last year the total number of entries was 6,750 they crossed the border There were 2,778 (over 40%).

Once again, like 12 months ago, the community topping the rankings is Ecuador With 1,786 registered. That means almost half of the foreign students come from that Central American country. They are followed by those from Peru (542); Brazil (477); Colombia (448) and Chile (258).

Medicine UNLP has the highest number of foreign nominees and this is not a new fact. This too the one who calls most At the University of La Plata, which enrolled 45,000 boys and girls.

There was a sharp increase in enrollment in 2024 compared to 2023, for which officials are unclear what factors to attribute. A year ago, 31,000 participants entered. But one fact is: according to a statistical report received bugleIn less than four years, 13% of those registered have crossed the threshold to undertake vocational training at this university.

The attractiveness of Argentine medicine for youth of other nationalities is not limited to the University of La Plata. UBA reported that the total number of students studying medicine by December 2023 is 65,417. 14,810 Have documents issued by any other state. that is that 22%, The enrollment of that faculty at the National University of Rosario (UNR) is also above 20%.

“In this house we always give shelter to foreigners. Interaction with other cultures Educational quality improves. “The presence of these young people does not in any way alter the normal development of the classrooms,” he said. bugle Professor Eduardo Mansilla is in charge of a chair at the Clínica de la Plata.

One of the reasons due to which this attraction arises is a coincidence. “Academic excellence and tradition of hospitality Those are the factors that lead to this phenomenon,” he said at the UNLP Rectorate. “The participation and integration of these children has been total. They take a respectful and participatory approach. Without a doubt you have to do this Improve with more infrastructure and resourcesBut without restricting public education or income,” Mancilla said.

Silvia González Ayala, former professor of infectology and referral at Children’s Hospital, contributes another look, “It’s for prestige. But, there is no doubt that the quality of teaching has declined over the last two decades as study plans have lost touch with scientific reality and the teacher/student relationship has become stale. Something else worrying: prevalence reduces reach Simulation activities and key to learning, whether for outpatients or inpatients.

Entrance to the Faculty of Medical Sciences, on streets 60 and 120 in La Plata. Photo: Mauricio Nivas

The entrance examination was abolished eight years ago and the courses have started since then. up to 10 times more students, The release of quota was not accompanied by an increase in infrastructure and human resources. This process was completed by the officials who still remain in charge of the faculty.

The dean, Juan Angel Basualdo, did not want to answer questions. bugle For this note. However, it is recognized that the building has shortcomings. 10 days earlier, he met with UNLP Vice President Fernando Tauber to evaluate an expansion project. It is a work that covers 656 square meters in the central building of the academic unit. It will add a fifth floor to the building’s existing rooftop.

The officer had a controversial career in management: He was the one who ordered the closure of classrooms for more than two years during the pandemic. Due to this, teachers and students protested.

Then, he made a deal with a group to seek re-election to the dean’s office in exchange for attending. This was in April 2022, when 80% of the chairs were still in virtual mode. He later partially fulfilled that commitment.

“All this affected the quality of teaching. But the presence of foreigners nourishes us,” explained Gonzalez Ayala. Enlisted experts: Brazilians tend to group together, Chileans have very strong basic training and Colombians or Ecuadorians are educated and interested in learning.

A brief review by the community

“We come because it suits us both for economics and for prestige, We are already leaving some traces in La Plata,” he explains. bugle Gabriel Esparza (23) who is in the final years of his degree. He even managed to reach an assistant position. “I can collaborate with the teacher and share knowledge with my classmates,” said the young Colombian.

The foreign presence can be seen in the neighborhood in the Bosque de Plata area (the university building is on that side of the road). “I meet people from my country in the supermarket and even in the gym,” said Marcelo Queiroz (21), who rents an apartment in the El Mondongo area (near the La Plata Gimnasia y Esgrima area) .

That said, the trend of choosing degree courses is not new in Argentina. But after the government of Xavier Miley in the Omnibus Law project it took another aspect proposal to end free education Degree or university educational paths for non-residents.

On the basis of this proposal – which has now been put on hold due to the ruling party’s failure in parliamentary debate – the authorities they don’t like to speak About the topic.

“we would like to there is reciprocity, Our intention is that the doctors trained here should also work in our health system. And those Argentines who move to another country may have equal acceptance“, said George Mazzone, president of the province’s College of Physicians. He is also a Professor of Medicine at UNLP. “As a teacher, for me teaching a local or a foreigner is the same. We only need complete command over the language, like when we do a postgraduate degree in America or Europe. That’s what they demand of us,” Mazzone believes.

There is no difficulty in expressing opinion outside the university system. Luis Torres, former superintendent of health services and current director of the Institute for Health Policy, Economics and Management, said that “there is a strong relationship between training, volume and needs of the health system.” He assured that, although approximately 6,000 professionals graduate per year, Argentina lacks some specialties such as clinical or pediatrics.

Torres believes that it is necessary to align the needs of the system with the orientation of training, from the institutional policy of the state. It must be determined – experts say – whether the country aims for “a generalist model, focused on primary health care, or whether it necessarily turns to a hospital-centric system like the present one, where it focuses on specialties.” Concentrates.” Regarding foreigners, Torres says, like the omnibus project that has now closed Fees must be paid by people who do not have residence in the country, “And for those who graduate, ask them to practice for at least three years in the country after graduation.”