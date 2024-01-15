Mia Khalifa’s ‘Oppenheimer’ comment goes viral

Regarding Mia Khalifa’s comment oppenheimer It has gone viral on social media, as the critically acclaimed film heads towards expected Oscar glory.

Universal Pictures’ R-rated film, which was released internationally on July 21, stars Cillian Murphy as theoretical physicist J. It stars Robert Oppenheimer, who had a key role in developing the first nuclear weapons. Emily Blunt plays his wife Katherine in the film directed by Christopher Nolan.

oppenheimer grossed over $80 million in the US in its opening weekend, finishing second behind fellow summer releases barbie, which took a total of $155 million. Taking into account international income, oppenheimerThe total opening tally stood at $93.7 million. barbieis $182 million. to date, oppenheimer It has grossed over $957 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo.

Mia Khalifa is photographed in Paris, France on March 1, 2023. The former adult film star’s comments about the acclaimed film “Oppenheimer” have gone viral on social media.

Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Acne Studios



Former adult film star Khalifa has announced his decision to leave the fan. oppenheimer Since its release, have been sharing a Series of social-media posts About the film. on the day of oppenheimAt the inauguration of R, she marked the occasion by wearing a retro charm outfit.

Khalifa proved that his months-long love affair with the film is showing no signs of slowing down over the weekend when he responded to a post shared on Twitter by Barstool Sports’ Jack Kennedy, formerly of X.

“The bar is just playing oppenheimer “Lmao (laughs),” Kennedy wrote alongside a photo of the film being shown on a sports bar screen surrounded by shelves full of liquor.

Caliphate, “as Christopher Nolan intended it to be seen.” took a pinch In one response, at press time, it has been viewed more than 756,000 times.

Khalifa also reposted a follower’s comment, who said the fashion enthusiast “promoted oppenheimer Like no one else ever could.”

While Lebanon-born Khalifa has made headlines over the past few months for her vocal support of Palestinian citizens amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, it seems movies and TV shows have been on her mind in recent days.

Caliph has shared post About Nolan’s 2020 sci-fi action thriller Principle and Mary Harron’s 2000 satirical psychological horror story American Psycho, He also wrote that he could not believe it 30 rock, Parks and RecAnd Veep All aired simultaneously at one point…”

oppenheimer has proven to be an awards-season darling, picking up a number of trophies in recent weeks, including the top prize at Saturday’s Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards.

The film won the Best Film Cast trophy. Murphy received the Best Film Actor award, while his co-star Robert Downey Jr. was awarded Best Supporting Actor.

Hollywood’s main awards season will almost end with the Academy Awards on March 10, where Oppenheimer has received 13 nominations. It will compete with such acclaimed hit films barbie, flower moon killer, poor things, American fictionAnd artistfor the Best Cover Picture award, among others.