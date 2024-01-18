Miami Marlins sign Venezuelan catcher for 2024

Movement continues in the open market major League Baseball And with great success, Latin baseball players signed contracts for the upcoming crop. A moment ago, a new acquisition by miami marlins,

After quite an eventful year for the aquatic franchise, Team management took the responsibility of adding pieces In the middle of the offseason. Similarly, after the deadline for sanctioning players, they continued to intend to compete in 2024.





Daniel AlvarezVenezuelan journalist, Miami Marlins new hire announced For MLB 2024. The scoop was announced on the afternoon of Thursday, January 18, 2024.

Miami Marlins sign Venezuelan catcher

for a contract of minor leagueFlorida-based organization agreed with Venezuelan catcher johnny pereda, Similarly, the player received an invitation to the following spring training.

In 2013, the Chicago Cubs agreed to terms with the Latin baseball player until 2020, when they traded him to the Boston Red Sox. Later, he joined the ranks of the San Francisco Giants and ended up with the Cincinnati Reds in 2023, the year he decided to become a free agent and try his luck in the market.

During all this time, johnny pereda stayed in the system minor league With all these organizations. Seamlessly, he rose from rookie to Triple A. Venezuela maintained relevant numbers during its internship minor league baseball,

In 682 games he has accumulated 2,308 at-bats, recording 594 hits with 105 doubles, 5 triples and 25 home runs. Furthermore, he stepped on the scoreboard 254 times and scored 265 times. Similarly, he has 10 stolen bases in 14 attempts. Definitive offensive line with an average of .257, on-base percentage of .344 and slugging percentage of .340.

It is worth noting that this is a big guarantee johnny pereda And his possible arrival at the big top. For now, the deal will give them a notable spot at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

Pereda, is part of caracas lion In the winter ball of his native country. In 2023, he appeared in 31 games, recording a batting average of .296, on-base percentage of .453, and slugging percentage of .346.