Masters of the Air – Event Information | Screenhub Australia

event start 24 January 2024

add to calendar

01/24/2024 12:00 AM



Australia/Melbourne

lord of air

Join us in the cinema to experience the first episode of Apple TV+’s Masters of the Air, starring Austin Butler, Callum Turner and Barry Keoghan in its big screen premiere. Donald L. Based on Miller’s book of the same name and written by John Orloff, Masters of the Air follows the men of the 100th Bomb Group (“Bloody Hundred”) as they conduct and combat dangerous bombing raids over Nazi Germany. The cold conditions, lack of oxygen and extreme terror of combat conducted at an altitude of 25,000 feet in the air. From Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks, Gary Goetzman and the award-winning team behind Band of Brothers and The Pacific, Masters of the Air is an authentic, action-packed World War II war-drama spanning 9 entertaining episodes. Have been told. Arrive early for refreshments and a special reception with a local swing band beginning at 5:45 p.m., with the screening beginning at 6:30 p.m. Masters of the Air will be available to stream exclusively on Apple TV+ starting Friday, January 26. For more information visit ACMI