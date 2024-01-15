Miles Teller, Elizabeth Olsen, Callum Turner to star in ‘Eternity’

Michael Buckner for Deadline/Ricky Middlesworth/Getty

Unique: A24 and Star Thrower Entertainment have partnered on a romantic comedy from director David Freyne eternity The Star talks with Miles Teller, Elizabeth Olsen and Callum Turner. Frayn will direct the picture, while Taylor and Olsen will executive produce.

A24 will finance and produce under its Star Thrower Entertainment banner with Oscar-nominated producers Trevor White and Tim White, best known for producing. Post And king richard, Pat Cunneen wrote the screenplay, which appears on The 2022 Blacklist.

Plot details are being kept under wraps, but the film is said to be a romantic comedy where everyone must decide who they want to spend eternity with. A24 will handle the global release.

After starring in global blockbusters Top Gun: Maverick, Taylor continues to be busy and will next be seen in Apple Original Films. gorge Anya-Taylor opposite Joy. He is currently shooting the Michael Jackson biopic Michael, Playing Jackson’s old lawyer, John Branca.

After reprising her role as Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch in Marvel Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Olsen returns to her Golden Globe-nominated role in Max love death And can be seen further in the film His three daughters. She is also attached to star in Todd Solondz’s next film, love child,

RELATED: ‘Their Three Daughters’ Review: Carrie Coon, Elizabeth Olsen and Natasha Lyonne as reunited sisters in well-acted but claustrophobic family drama – Toronto Film Festival

Turner remained busy for a few months starring in George Clooney’s directorial debut Boys in the boat. They then released Apple’s hit World War II miniseries, Lord of the air.

Frayne got his start in post-production before sitting in the director’s chair. He made his feature debut fixed bugs Starring Elliot Page, which premiered at TIFF and won Best Horror Feature at Fantastic Fest. his sophomore year special dating amberA semi-autobiographical comedy inspired by Frayne’s adolescence in the 1990s and filmed in his own hometown, launches for everyone on Amazon.

Star Thrower recently completed production on Chad Hartigan’s high-concept, character-driven romantic comedy threesome Starring Zoey Deutch, Jonah Hauer-King and Ruby Cruz. In 2023, Star Thrower created Chloé Dumont fair playwhich was released by Netflix and Brian Duffield no one will save youWhich was released on Hulu through 20th Century Studios.

It is the first major script from Cunanan, who was an aide to President Barack Obama.

Taylor is repped by CAA and Goodman’s Geno Schenkman; Olsen is represented by Gersh, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Sloane Offer; And Turner is represented by WME, Curtis Brown Group and Johnson, Shapiro, Slavet & Cooley.

Frayn is represented by Marnie Podos under new MGMT and CAA, and Cunanan is represented by CAA, Heroes & Villains and Jacoway Austin Tyerman. Star Thrower is also repped by CAA.