Australian GP 2024 What time and where to watch Checo Perez race today?

With emotion on the surface, formula 1 comes for melbourneAustraliaFor the third Grand Prix of season 2024, This time we will keep an eye on Yeserg Perez, Joe is looking for his third podium of the year and is looking for an unbeatable challenge Maximum verstappen,

So if you don’t want to miss a second of the speed we’ll experience today challenging layout of austriawith thingsHere we tell you everything you need to know to watch the match.

How do they get there?

red Bull Leading the competition with an impressive car. director Horner and Adrian NeweyAnd, the Austrian team has one of the most powerful cars on the grid. Although Pérez acknowledged some difficulties in adapting RB20Has not lost confidence and hopefully he will regain his rhythm soon.

Checo Perez’s challenge

After promising qualifying, hopes dashed sergio perez, Despite finishing third, the penalty dropped him to sixth on the grid Australian GP. This approval was given due to an incident Nico Hulkenberg During classification. Now, the Mexicans would have to fight from less favorable conditions.

However, this situation has not diminished Perez’s determination. with six Wins and 37 podiums In dominant category so far, Jalisco driver determined to leave everything on track and recover Terrain in the race.

grill output

Max Verstappen: Red Bull Carlos Sainz: Ferrari Lando Norris:McLaren Charles Leclerc: Ferrari Oscar Piastri:McLaren Checo Perez: Red Bull George Russell: Mercedes Yuki Tsunoda: Racing Bulls Lance Stroll: Aston Martin Fernando Alonso: Aston Martin lewis hamilton: mercedes Alex Albon: Williams Valtteri Bottas: Kick Kevin Magnussen: Haas Esteban Ocon: Alpine Nico Hulkenberg: Haas Pierre Gasly: ​​Alpine Daniel Ricciardo: Racing Bulls Guanyu Zhou: Kick

What time does Checo Perez run in Australia today?

Day: Saturday 23 March

Time: 10:00 pm (Central Mexico Time)

GP: Australia

Where to watch Australian GP today

Broadcast channels in Mexico: Fox Sports and F1TV.

If you cannot follow the broadcast of the race, you have nothing to worry about, because in addition to minute by minute, you can consult us about the most relevant things happening before, during and after the race. Can. half time,