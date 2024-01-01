Miley Cyrus: Her new collaboration with Pharrell Williams is resurfaced!

Miley Cyrus and Pharrell Williams fans are in heaven, because the singer recently revealed an old, previously unreleased collaboration between them!

Christmas has been a long time coming, but Pharrell Williams still decided to surprise his fans with a nice gift. And for good reason: They included a unique collaboration with Miley Cyrus at the Louis Vuitton fashion show. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!

Miley Cyrus has plans in mind for 2024

2024 promises to be a bright year for singer Miley Cyrus. But one thing is certain : it won’t be easy ,

at any price, The end of last year was full of emotions For the “Fool” singer. For example, last October, she learned that she would achieve two new diamond certificates, And it is more than worthy!

In addition, he gave several interviews promotion of their latest album, An opportunity to talk about her personal life and especially her divorce from Liam Hemsworth.

Meanwhile, Miley Cyrus talked about the very special relationship that unites them His father Billy and his mother Tish, A golden family that plays an important role in the career of the famous singer!

Still, American artists also make waves jealousy of some people close to him, For example, we saw it with Her younger sister Noah who claims she is abusive, However is this true? It is difficult to be certain.

but then what This famous collaboration with Pharrell Williams Which has just been revealed to the general public? MCE TV tells you more!

Pharrell Williams unveils a new collaboration

No one expected this. During his fashion show for Louis Vuitton men’s Fall-Winter 2024 collection, Pharrell Williams (artistic director of the brand) allowed himself to play A song he made with Miley Cyrus in 2013, Quite a surprise for the audience!

This title is called “Doc”, and it has the most loyal fans. It has already been heard in 2017, But meanwhile, radio silence…

However, it’s clear that Pharrell Williams and Miley Cyrus didn’t let this collaboration sleep on the hard drive. quite the contrary!

On the version broadcast during the Louis Vuitton show, we pay particular attention The lyrics were partially rewritten And the voices were re-recorded. Obviously, the quality is much better than the piece that leaked a few years ago!

Furthermore, we were able to discover Bonus track from the album bangerj Released in 2013 by Miley Cyrus. You must have understood: everything was done to highlight the singer!

Either way, fingers crossed he Miley Cyrus and Pharrell Williams will collaborate again After that. They always manage to create wonders when they find themselves in the studio!

Meanwhile, the “Flowers” singer continues to inspire many famous artists, This is exactly the case with Olivia Rodrigo Covered his hit “Flowers” on the Tonight Show, No doubt she would have appreciated this beautiful wink!

we also think Dolly Parton who covered “Wrecking Ball” In a duet with Miley Cyrus last October. A new version that fans loved!