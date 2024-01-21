With the help of the ‘fire’ of Ferran Torres, Barcelona beat Betis at Villamarin: three goals to finish it off

2024-01-21

He barcelona Benito Villamarin faces defeat this Sunday Bettis (2-4) For matchday 21 of the Spanish League, in a match ferran torres He was great with his hat-trick. The standings table of the Spanish League 2023-24 is as follows On 21 minutes, the Spanish forward opened the scoring after connecting with a cross. Pedri, After taking the rebound from the center, he started the compliment on the score of 48 and scored the second score for his team. in pieces Which hit the post.

Although Bettis managed to wake up thanks to this, former player of real Madrid He scored two brilliant goals to equalize at Villamarin. The first was the first intended shot that lit up the goal. iñaki pena In 56. Exactly four minutes later, this He entered the area and scored from above before the goalkeeper came out.

When it seemed that both clubs were going to take the points, the Portuguese joao felix He scored Visit’s third score in the 90th minute with a very close shot from the right side. But there were still more feelings left. ferran torres He would appear again in the 92nd minute to score his hat-trick and end a match that had become complicated for them. barcelona, ‘Shark’ was voted MVP of the duel.