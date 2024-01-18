Millonarios player apologized for his actions

The striker left the field in tears after being in action for only 14 minutes.

Junior de Barranquilla defeated Millonarios in the first game of the 2024 Super League in a match that ended in disappointment for forward Yuber Quiñones, who entered to replace Beckham David Castro in the 70th minute, but He was replaced by full-back Omar Bartel 14. minutes later. The 21-year-old, while on the substitutes’ bench, seemed deeply affected by what happened at the Roberto Meléndez Metropolitan Stadium.

Quiñones, a few minutes after entering the field, was involved in the play that was awarded a penalty in favor of the team led by Arturo Reyes, which was taken advantage of by Carlos Bacca.

After the engagement ended, Quinones sent a message through her social networks to the fan ambassador apologizing for what happened. “I can only apologize to all the fans and my teammates. Learn from mistakes, improve and keep your head held high. God knows why he does it and I cannot condemn anything, will continue to work and do good work. Thanks for the support,” he wrote via his Instagram account.

The Millonarios will try to overcome the score of one goal in the duel that will take place next Wednesday, January 24, at the Nemesio Camacho el Campín stadium that will define the champion of the 2024 Super League.

