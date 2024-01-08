MIR elections: Reconciliation gains weight

doctors delay motherhood Regarding other businesses. Additionally, as a result of having children at a later age, they experience higher rates of Pregnancy related complications. A recently published analysis evaluates medical students’ attitudes regarding Family planning And how can these objectives influence the election Specialty, The findings indicate that students believe that such planning is not well supported during a medical career and particularly during training. Features related to surgical procedures They provide “less support” for having children.

This is one of the conclusions that can be seen from the analysis published a few weeks ago Jama Surgery, “Surgery, in particular, is considered a specialization in which, in general, Family planning was discouraged For both men and women. “Students who were motivated to devote themselves to family building were more likely to choose a specialty and a program that they perceived as more supportive of their goals,” the study said. The study involved the participation of 34 fourth-year medical students. University of Toronto.

In addition to this idea, other ‘realities’ that these students have experienced and that support the lack of support have also been put on the table. one of them is that There is no ideal time to start a family. In medical career. Participants state that their choice to study this degree represents a delay in said planning compared to colleagues in other academic branches.

The factors taken into account are the availability of parental leave, Returning to work after having a child, work life balanceFinancial stability, the structure of medical training (with its resulting financial burden), the physical demands during pregnancy and child care, are a significant source of stress to balance with professional development.





Family planning is a taboo subject in the profession

But it is not that there is no ideal time to start a family, the point is that planning it is a task in itself.taboo subject”Because he feels that the current culture within medicine “discourages” open debate on the topic.

“Assumptions about the compatibility of family planning and creating a family within a medical career were developed informal discussion started picked up by advisors or during internship experiences with supervising professors and residents,” details the analysis. Additionally, participants reported that, although it is up to them to seek out information to establish themselves on the topic, they They feel they should ask judicious questions, since they are concerned about how their desire to have children will be perceived during training and their Prestige They could “be in danger” if they pay attention to these issues.

The fourth and final point is related to this last argument: it can be seen that students who have children represent a burden on the medical system And contribute to the burnout of your coworkers. The study argues, “The common message students hear is that having children during residency disrupts the structure of the training program and that colleagues are not supportive and perhaps should not even support them.”





Interventions to generate debate about family formation

This analysis focuses not only on the opinions of these students who studied a variety of specialties at a Canadian university, such as gynecology one of two family MedicineBut propose two initial interventions to address the need to discuss family formation during medical training.

The first point they highlight is that support for open debate and creation of family planning within the degree should be incorporated into the medical curriculum and continued during residency in all specialties.

Furthermore, efforts are needed to improve the culture innovative interventions who supports team dynamics and workload when a student is on parental leave.