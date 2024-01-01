The schedule is set for the wild card round of the NFL playoffs

The first round of the postseason features pending rematches between familiar faces and six of its games

The Bills’ victory over the Dolphins at home in Sunday night’s game determined the AFC East champion, and with it, the final order of 14 invites to the NFL postseason, seven per conference. However, before the end of the match, the dates and times of the six matches that would be included in the Wild Card Round were announced.

With the result of game No. 272 ​​of the regular season, the first round matchups of the playoffs were defined as follows:

Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans, Saturday, January 13, 3:30 pm Central Mexico Time; 4:30 PM Eastern Time.

The action begins with the best of the two wild cards that qualified in the AFC North visiting the surprise divisional champions of the South, a team that was very close to being the worst in the entire NFL last year.

Miami Dolphins at Kansas City Chiefs, Saturday, January 13, 7:00 pm Central Mexico Time; 8:00 PM Eastern Time.

The defending Super Bowl champions take the first steps toward defending their crown in the playoffs, surprisingly seeded third in the American Conference, a place where they are not accustomed to starting in the postseason. Miami lost its last game at home, preventing it from meeting Buffalo again a week later.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills, Sunday, January 14, 12:00 p.m. Central Mexico Time; 1:00 pm Eastern Time.

Buffalo was crowned champion in the AL East with a last-minute interception, and now it’s time to return home to await a visit from the Steelers, another team that managed to sneak into the playoffs at the last minute when it looked like it. That’s a long way from the midseason postseason. Pittsburgh has won its last three meetings, while Buffalo has won its last five.

Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, January 14, 3:30 PM Central Mexico Time; 4:30 PM Eastern Time.

One of the great classics of the game’s early modern era, the Cowboys have some unfinished business against the Packers in recent seasons. For starters, no one can forget Dez Bryant’s disallowed touchdown catch in the 2014 regular season playoffs, a play that led to a change in the wording of the NFL’s catching rule.

Los Angeles Rams at Detroit Lions, Sunday, January 14, 7:00 pm Central Mexico Time; 8:00 PM Eastern Time.

Matthew Stafford’s return to the team with which he won a Super Bowl, to the place where he began his career as the first overall pick in the 2009 draft, and where he could not achieve major commercial success, will be the main storyline Sunday. For the day’s night’s meeting. However, let’s not forget that Detroit’s current starting quarterback, Jared Goff, was a first-round pick who led the Rams to the Super Bowl after being the first overall pick in the draft in 2016.

The duel between Jared Goff and Matthew Stafford, the Super Bowl quarterbacks who swapped uniforms, is one of the highlights of the Wild Card Round. AP Photo/Paul Sancia

Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Monday, January 15, 7:00 pm Central Mexico Time; 8:00 PM Eastern Time.

In this “monday night football” Of espnThe defending NFC champions traveled to face the National League’s eventual Super Bowl champions, having lost five of the last games played in the regular season, it looked like they would dominate from start to finish.