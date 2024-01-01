Sandra Bullock fulfilled her late partner’s last wish, “just like he promised”

The man of her life. Sandra Bullock A drama happened in 2023: the disappearance of her husband Brian Randall in August, seduced by the photographer charcot disease The 57-year-old had shared his daily life for eight years.

A few months later, the American actress fulfilled her late husband’s last wish. The star has truly respected his last wishes.great love“By spreading myAndres On the banks of a river he loved: snake river, in the state of Wyoming. The actress’s sister has shared a touching video which proves this. ,Happy Birthday Bry. Sandy took you to the river, like she promised“, she wrote on Instagram on Bryan Randall’s 58th birthday.

Sandra Bullock smiles again after her partner’s death

Sandra Bullock and Brian Randall Was not married. ,I have been through divorce before. I found the love of my life. We have two beautiful children – triplets, because they have an older daughter (Skylar, born in 1993, editor’s note), This is really the best thing. I don’t want to say you have to do like me, but I don’t need a piece of paper to be a devoted partner and mother,” Sandra Bullock has said in the past.