MMA: “Even Beyoncé doesn’t do that!” Cedric Doumbe and Bucky filled the Accor Arena in less than twenty minutes after announcing their fight

Following the announcement of the fight between Cedric Doumbé and the rest, the first seats at the Accor Arena were put up for sale. It took no less than twenty minutes for all the tickets to find buyers.

A fight was expected, eventually there will be a fight. After months of “trashtalk” on social networks, the fight of Cédric Doumbé against the rest will take place on Thursday March 7 at the Accor Arena. The big name in French MMA posted a video on his X account as a teaser. Set up by the PFL organization, the Baki vs Doumbé clash is causing a lot of discussion on social networks.

This Friday, the day after the fight was announced, the French fighter proudly announced that all tickets for the event were sold out. On Thursday, all the tickets put up for sale at the Paris venue The Forum had already found buyers, prompting the former kickboxing champion to compare himself to one of the biggest stars on the planet. “Even Beyonce doesn’t do this,” he wrote to announce that the evening had sold out in just 20 minutes.

This Friday morning, some precious keys were put up for sale again by PFL. The tidal wave continued. A waiting list has also been created in case new places are sold or withdrawn. However, these few occasions should be rare as this is the evening all fans look forward to.

passion vs experience

However, we’ll have to wait seven weeks, and perhaps a few “trashtalking” sessions in which Cedric Dombey has the secret, for both guys to explain themselves. Both are undefeated in MMA, both fighters have very different backgrounds.

While “The Best” had an illustrious career in kickboxing before moving to MMA, “The Rest” is a pure product of this discipline, still quite recent in France. At the age of 22, he is considered one of the greatest French talents.