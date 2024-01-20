China goes crazy about Cristiano Ronaldo!

Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi reunion may not happen due to muscle injury However, the Portuguese seems to be prepared for his club’s friendly matches during the Asian Nations Cup break when Al Nassr and Inter Miami face each other.

With everything and the Portuguese star, The Arab team arrived at Shenzhen Airport, where they will face Shanghai Shenghua next Wednesday, January 24, and Zhejiang, just four days later. After this, they will return to Arabia for the Riyadh Cup, which could see a reunion between Messi and Ronaldo.

“As you know, I come to China almost every year and we receive a warm welcome from Asian people.” Especially from the Chinese, so thank you very much and we hope to see you soon, thank you” were the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s first words upon arriving in China.

Cristiano’s rejection of the Chinese league

Before signing with Juventus and while he was with Real Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo got offer from Chinese leagueAs indicated by Jorge Mendes, the then agent of the Portuguese at that time.

You may be interested in: Cristiano, City and a signing that could change history

China offered him $100 million per season to the Portuguese attacker for two years, however, at the time, Cristiano believed he still had many years left in the world elite and rejected this tempting offer.

Despite being 38 years old, Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 54 goals so far in 2023, He thus overtook Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappé in the list of top scorers of the year, and which led to him winning the top scorer award at the Globe Soccer Awards.

follow the Diario AS Channel on WhatsAppWhere you will find all sports in one place: current news of the day, agenda with the latest news of the most important sporting events, the most outstanding images, opinions, reports, videos of the best AS brands and, why not, a little humor from time to time Too.