Mookie Betts talks about new role with Dodgers

in the low season of major League Baseball the set of Los Angeles Dodgers He took such steps in the market that made him one of the strong contenders for the title. However, what has made the most noise in spring training is the position he will defend. mookie bets this year.

For him number 50 of this team spring training It has one peculiarity and that is that it does not only have to be tuned. This time, one of his priorities is to get used to being a shortstop on a daily basis. MLB.

Of course, for mookie bets Going from gardens to bins is nothing new. Last year he saw shortstop action for several games. Despite uncertainty regarding the decision taken by the coaching staff of Los Angeles DodgersThe player looks confident.

Mookie Betts and his mindset with the Los Angeles Dodgers this year

when he leads the army dave roberts ended its commitment to san francisco giantsMany journalists took advantage of this opportunity for an interview To Mookie Betts. One of the questions he was asked was how he felt about his new position Los Angeles Dodgers

The Gold Glove winner as an outfielder did not hesitate to answer that he feels confident defending shortstop. Furthermore, he confirmed that he will feel much better as he plays more.

“I feel like I’m becoming more confident every day, but it will take more experience to develop. Coming out and going on the field, I feel like I can play every game. I think that’s a very important mindset that I need to have for the future.”

star of Los Angeles Dodgers He concluded by saying that the coaches believe he can accomplish his new job and that his positive mindset will help him grow during the season. He has been in 17 innings shortstop In this spring training Committed two errors, leading to a fielding percentage of .714