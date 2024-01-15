More tech and power: This is the new Ford Mustang – BrandStudio

When talking about the new Ford Mustang we talk about emotion, innovation and power. 60 years after its debut, the icon on wheels has been revamped once again to offer a new driving experience and avant-garde design.

With its seventh generation, the most recent vehicle from the American brand arrives in Puerto Rico to continue its legacy as the best-selling sports car in its segment on the island since 2015.

“The new Mustang wants to take you out of the routine and help you live fun and exciting moments while guiding it. It is not bound by age or gender. We all want to experience a little adrenaline every day and what better way to do it than with a Mustang,” said Rosangela Guerra, Ford general director for Puerto Rico, Central America and the Caribbean.

The changes to this famous car are significant, from an immersive, fighter jet-inspired digital cockpit and more muscular bodywork to turbocharged and naturally aspirated engines.

Three versions of the new Mustang line are available: with an EcoBoost engine, GT and the special Dark Horse Edition. The vehicle’s price starts at $42,995 and it comes with several options: convertible or coupe, V8 or 4-cylinder engine, manual or automatic transmission.

an immersive cabin

Like the cockpit of a fighter jet, the Mustang’s interior features a 12.4-inch digital instrument panel and a 13.2-inch center console that is angled towards the driver.

Both screens are based on the same Unreal Engine 3D software that video games use to render interactive animated graphic designs.

Guerra commented, “The instrument panel can be changed to transform the Mustang into a vintage or more futuristic model.”

The center console could incorporate a wireless charging pad for smartphones and allow connection with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. He assured that music and podcast playback is of high quality, thanks to the B&O audio system adapted to the new cabin.

The driver will also get more seating space and, for higher-end models, a fully leather-covered guide.

An avant-garde bodywork

The Mustang continues to be lively with its distinctive animated lights thanks to its LED headlights, but now, the new three-bar lights provide crisp illumination thanks to an extended rear platform with LEDs.

The GT differs from the EcoBoost model as it has larger, more aggressive grille openings, allowing more air flow, indicating increased power and performance.

Eleven color options, including two new shades (Vapor Blue and Yellow Splash) dress up the new Mustang, complemented by new stripe designs and colors. Likewise, drivers can enjoy an all-new range of wheels, ranging from a standard size of 17 inches on the base model, to 19 inches for the GT (with an additional 20-inch option).

a new roar

On the one hand, the modern Mustang retains the brand’s heritage with its new 2.3-liter four-cylinder EcoBoost engine that produces 315 horsepower and 350 pound-feet of torque.

On the other hand, the GT models, both coupe and convertible, produce 486 horsepower and 418 pound-feet of torque.

Additionally, this model is now powered by an upgraded 5.0-liter Coyote V8 engine that delivers the most naturally aspirated power of any GT, allowing for a custom V8 sound that can be controlled by closing valves .

With both engine options, the vehicle’s response can be adjusted through six driving modes: Normal, Sport, Slippery, Drag, Track and Drive with six individual profiles that are customizable. Thus, depending on the complexity of the road, the driver can configure the vehicle’s handling.

“The thing I like most about the new Mustang is that you can turn on both the car and the air conditioning from the FordPass application, which we have in all of our vehicles. And, now, you can even rev it up with the remote control and start enjoying its distinctive roar as you walk towards your car,” Guerra highlighted.

From left to right: Raymond Ruiz, Jose Rivera, Vivian Davila, Rosangela Guerra, Jennifer Gonzalez, Loren Urdaz, Robert Esparolini and Abel Rodriguez. , BrandStudio ,

mustang dark horse

Since 2001, Ford has not released any special editions of its iconic Mustang vehicles. For more than three years, the brand worked on the design of a new horse that gallops with more power: the Mustang Dark Horse.

This sportier version comes with a high-performance 5.0-liter Coyote V8 engine and produces 500 horsepower and 418 pound-feet of torque.

“With Dark Horse, you can get the true feel of a race car. “This is a new benchmark for track and road performance that only Mustang can offer,” said Guerra.

The new Ford Mustang is available at authorized Ford dealers located in Arecibo, Caguas, Carolina, Fajardo, Mayagüez, Ponce, San Juan, Toa Baja and Vega Alta. For more information, reach out ford.com.pr,