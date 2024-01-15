chivas vs pumas live. Watch free Liga MX broadcast today

He Akron Stadium in Zapopan There will be a high intensity conflict between chivas and pumas unam In Matchday 8 of 2024 of Liga MX,

Today Saturday 24th February 2024Both teams will be looking to score vital points in the race for qualification into the Mexican tournament.

How do they get there?

Shivaj Returned home determined to get back to winning ways after two tough games away from home. currently in ninth grade status with 12 digits, The performance of the team led by Javier Hernandez has been irregular 3 wins, 3 draws and 2 losses, last defeat against Necaxa 1-0 The pressure on the team has increased, but the presence of hernandez Could be a much-needed boost to banking overall red and white,

Chivas latest results:

02/07/24: Forge 1 – 3 Guadalajara

02/10/24: Guadalajara 2 – 1 Juarez

02/13/24: Guadalajara 2 – 1 Forge

02/16/24: Mazatlan 2 – 2 Guadalajara

02/20/24: Necaxa 1 – 0 Guadalajara

On the other hand, UNAM PUMAS He is in excellent form in this match. Currently ranked third in the general table 4 wins, 3 draws and 1 loss, The university students have shown consistency and quality in their play. Despite its strength on home soil, the team is still looking for its first overseas win in the tournament.

great victory for 3-0 win over Santos Laguna Facing this challenge on the last day, he boosted the confidence of the team.

PUMAS UNAM’s latest results:

01/31/24: PUMAS UNAM 2 – 2 NECAXA

03/02/24: Tigres UANL 2 – 2 Pumas UNAM

02/11/24: PUMAS UNAM 3 – 0 PUEBLA

02/14/24: Atlas 0 – 0 Pumas UNAM

02/18/24: PUMAS UNAM 3 – 0 SANTOS LAGUNA

Forecast:

Chivas Guadalajara: +117

Tie: +225

UNAM PUMAS: +215

What time does Chivas play?

Date: Sunday, February 25, 2024

Time: 7:05 pm Central Mexico Time

Stage: Day 8 of the Clausura 2024 of the MX League

Location: Akron Stadium

Where to watch Chivas vs Pumas? transmission channel

Transmission: TUDN, VIX Premium, Aficionados, Channel 5

If you cannot follow the broadcast of the match, you have nothing to worry about, because in addition to minute by minute, you can consult us about the most relevant things that happen before, during and after the game.