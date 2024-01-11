More than 1,700 candidates will be called to Seville on January 20 for the MIR exam

more than 1,700 professionals Will take exams from various health and scientific branches mir Sevillian venues enabled such trials to take place. The Health Ministry announced this in a statement on Thursday. Of these participants, More than half do it for therapy And they wanna catch one of them 11,607 places Specialized health training is offered throughout the national region.

this will be a test Saturday 20th January, practice will begin at 16:00However, participants will be called one hour before. In the case of Seville, the number of applicants has reached 1,731, the same number as last year, according to the ministry. As in previous editions, the Sevillian venues where these tests will take place Faculty of Economics and Business and of Correct From the University of Seville (USA). In Andalusia, in addition to the city of Seville, Cadiz (with 617 applicants), Granada (1,409) and Málaga (974) will host this exam.









This is one of the divine appointments for those who undergo this practice. Average preparation time is usually two years, according to the testimony of the candidates of previous editions. For example, in the case of medicine, academies start contacting students at the end of the fifth year (this degree is six years long). In addition to those who obtain this degree, people from psychology, nursing, pharmacy, physics, chemistry and biology also participate.

without mobile

for security reasons, There will be no permission to take photographs inside the venue during the examination., The ministry will be in charge of providing the images. In classrooms set up for testing Use of mobile phones and headphones is prohibited. (wired or wireless).

This type of testing is important at a time when the public administration itself acknowledges the shortage of health professionals, which is why the Degree of Medicine in Seville, in addition to Hispanilense, has begun to teach this course at Loyola and will do so until 2025. Will be done. CEU Fernando III in the future.