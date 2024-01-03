Most Liked TikToks: Top 20 Viral Videos of Bella Poarch, Billie Eilish & More

TikTok has become one of the best places to find viral content on the internet, with many videos garnering millions of likes – but which are the most-liked TikToks on the entire platform?

ByteDance’s video-sharing app TikTok has exploded in popularity since its launch in 2017, with millions of users flocking to the platform to participate in the latest trends sweeping the internet.

Stars like Charli D’Amelio and Addison Rae have also built their careers based on their huge following on TikTok and now people are curious about the app more than ever.

As TikTokers hop onto these latest trends or react to other users’ videos, a clear list of the top TikToks on the platform has begun to emerge.

Last updated on February 9, 2024

Top 5 Most Liked TikTok Posts

Complete List of Top 20 Most Liked TikTok Posts

Top 5 Most Liked TikTok Posts

5- David Allen: 45.2 million likes

Drone photographer David Allen (@totouchanemu) took the trend of dancing to Justin Bieber and The Kid Laroi’s ‘Stay’, but did it in his own way. Alan uses his resources and navigates his drone to create a 360° video covering all angles while dancing.

4 – Nick Luciano: 51.1 million likes

User kaylawoid received a large number of likes for his lip-sync of the popular song ‘Sugar Crash’, and Nick Luciano claimed that he wanted to test the viral abilities of the song by performing his own. High-definition video featuring some natural scenes made this presentation even more popular than the original.

3 – Frank Bilak: 51.6 million likes

Artist Franek Bilak managed to get millions of likes with his incredible drawings of five brightly colored mouths.

In the video, he revealed that the piece took him 23 hours to create, and people were so impressed that the video quickly gained popularity on the platform.

2 – Jamie Big Sorrel Horse: 52.4 million likes

Native American TikTok creator Jamie Big Sorel Horse filmed himself dancing to the remix of Nelly Furtado’s ‘Say It Right’ at home and became a TikTok sensation in 2022. Since it’s easy to recreate, many creators followed suit and jumped on the bandwagon. Create your own version by dancing in front of the mirror and lipsyncing to the song.

1 – Bella Porch: 63.5 million likes

Topping the list of most liked videos on TikTok is Bella Poarch, who lip-synced to the popular song “M to the B.” Bella’s simple but effective head-nodding dance style caught the attention of millions of users, with many recreating the iconic dance style themselves.

What are the top 20 most liked TikToks?

These twenty videos provide a great overview of TikTok’s favorite content, with a huge range of different formats and categories.

