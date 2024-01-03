Olancho and UPN star in Alex Lopez’s debut with a 0-0 first

Olancho, Honduras.

Colts of Olancho FC And this upn wolves He did not injure himself and remained in the 0-0 draw in the match as per matchday 5 this Saturday closing tournament 2024, The clash at the Juan Ramon Brave Stadium marked the midfielder’s debut alexander lopez with t-shirt Olancho FCBut his presence was not enough to secure victory.

The duel between Porto and Lobos was the start of the fifth day and ended in a goalless draw. Completion 2024 Which started with emotions. With this tie, Olancho FC Adds six points and stops in sixth place, wasting the opportunity to climb the standings. In the case of UPN, those led by Ramon Enrique “Primitivo” Maradiaga They have 5 units and in a non landing battle they collect 20 points, in a non landing battle they land together Life and victory.

the verbs

The first dangerous chance of the game was for UPN after a free kick carlos roches that the archer could distract Harold Fonseca, The action took place at 24 minutes. In the late stages of the first half, the Colts went on the attack and were about to open the scoring. first one shot Cristian Altamirano And later lucas campana, Both of them went to the side of the arch.

alex lopez debut

Professor José Humberto Rivero brought on the midfielder to start the second half. alex lopezHis first game with a shirt Colts. The former Alajuelense and Olimpia player tried to keep possession of the ball, but was seen to lack rhythm logically. In the 48th minute the visiting team had a clear chance to score a goal. headbutt jeffreyn macias And in the background Harold Fonseca brilliantly launched himself to prevent the goal. The last chance of the game went to the Colts, but they were not sharp in front of goal. At 62 minutes, Argentina’s Lucas Campana entered the area and went one-on-one with the goalkeeper Nahid Guity The ball hit the goalkeeper’s hand.

In 71 and 83, Alexander López attempted with shots. The first of them was deflected by the Wolves goalkeeper and the second went wide. In the 83rd minute, striker Camsey Abbott hit the post after taking a corner kick. In the 90th, the Colts drew a potential penalty foul after Mayorquin connected on a header and claimed a visiting defender raised his foot and felt contact. However, referee Hector Rodriguez did not sanction anything.

Initial Alignment: