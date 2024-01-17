Mother of Cuban killed in Russian war breaks silence

The mother of Raybel Palacio Herrera, the young Cuban of just 21 who died in Ukraine in recent days after being recruited by Russia to fight, has broken her silence.

“I am desperate because they are not giving me any answers about my son’s body, at 2 o’clock in the night (a manager named Gilberto Herrera) wrote to me asking for some information and told me that they were going to send the body to Cuba. , and what I want is to answer me because I am desperate,” the woman said in a statement to journalist Mario Vallejo.

“I want to know where they are keeping my son because they told me they were going to send me the body and we don’t see anything obvious,” he said.

“These people are cheating us. We thought one thing and something else came out,” the young man said in an audio message sent to his wife and the mother of his two daughters, one of whom was just a few days old, whom he had never seen. Was not found. ,

The family, currently in a state of uncertainty and despair, was informed by Russian authorities that Palacio Herrera’s body would be brought back to Cuba, but several days passed with no contact from the Cuban Embassy in Moscow, increasing the suffering. Went. The family does not know where the body of the young man is.

On the other hand, it is reported that a cousin of the deceased mentioned a contract given to the recruited youth, which promised financial remuneration which the family is yet to receive. Through a Facebook post, a family member expressed his pain and demanded justice for those responsible for the recruitment.