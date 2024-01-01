Jenna Ortega, hotter than ever in a transparent corset that shows off an voluptuous cleavage

It wasn’t Wednesday, but Jenna Ortega still went back to the dark side. In recent months, the 21-year-old actress has moved away from her character’s chic Gothic aesthetic on the series Wednesday from Netflix, which he once adopted in real life. Goodbye to the total black look, which she had made her fashion uniform, the beautiful brunette has come into the light. The actress has developed a bit of an obsession, especially with impeccable outfits. During her last public appearance, she looked angelic in a sheer white lace dress and even more angelic in a white mini dress with a daring neckline.

Jenna Ortega dares to wear a very sexy transparent lace corset

But, perhaps because production on Season 2 of the Netflix show has begun, it looks like little Wednesday in Jenna Ortega hasn’t said her last word. Last Saturday, January 13, during the 17th edition of MPTF’s Evening Before charity evening, the young woman stood out. very wednesdaycore style outfit, Always dressed by her stylist Enrique Melendez, who definitely knows how to expose her to the fullest, the star has done just that She found her favorite black outfit in a total look from New York luxury label Monse, And she also reminded us that the Gothic chic trend suits her perfectly!

That evening, Jenna Ortega was especially adorable See-through lace corset that partially revealed her bust and a sensual neckline, The actress paired this sexy piece with Cropped Blazer Jacket and Wide Cargo Pants Monse with extremely beautiful style. Lately, Jenna Ortega wants to assert her femininity with more revealing outfits like transparent dresses or daring cuts. And with this look, which is perfect for riding the “office siren” trend, she is looking absolutely perfect. You would think she was ready to play the sexy secretary.