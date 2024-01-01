Mr and Mrs. The Smiths (Prime Video): Explosive new trailer for the series revealed

Is it really that hard to replace actors of the stature of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie? In 2005, he graced the screen in Doug Liman’s film Mr. & Mrs. Smith, where they were spies hiding their true identities from each other, until the day they found themselves competing for the same “contract”. A challenge that Prime Video, the originator of this series adaptation, will accept.

Mr and Mrs. Smith, a series adaptation

Announced in February 2021 prime videoseries conversion of Mr and Mrs. Blacksmith Had to do everything in front of the camera and behind the camera, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, showrunner of the series Fleabag. A dreamy idea on paper, the actress and director has become a fixture in Hollywood in just a few years. While starring in Indiana Jones and the Clock of Destiny in 2023, he also worked on the script for the latest James Bond, No Time to Die. He also produced the fourth and final season of Killing Eve.

Unfortunately, a few months after this announcement, Phoebe Waller-Bridge decided to leave the project. The former future Mrs. Smith spoke about this departure in a column for Vanity Fair. “I worked hard for 6 months for this show, and I really cared about it. I still do today. And I know it’s going to be great. But sometimes you have to know that in that moment How to recognize when it’s best to leave the party. You don’t want to block any views. Artistic collaboration is like a marriage, and sometimes some unions don’t last.”

Who will play Mr. and Mrs.? Smith on Prime Video?

Actor hired by Prime Video at the beginning of the project Donald Glover (Community, Atlanta) remained on the board. He will replace Brad Pitt as Mr. Smith and will be with Maya Erskine, was seen in the Star Wars series Obi-Wan Kenobi in the role of Mrs. Smith in place of Angelina Jolie. This series will be available on the streaming platform from 2 February 2024.

Explosive trailer of Mr. & Mrs. Smith series

And we think the broadcast is getting closer. A new trailer was unveiled this Thursday, January 11, 2024. We can see two absolutely electric actors together. A closer look reveals that this new series can attract a large number of people. Suspense, action and romance are at the center of this preview released by Prime Video. All that remains is to be patient… see you in February 2024!