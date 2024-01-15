“Mr. Mrs. Smith” now available in series

In 2005, it was Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie who got to know each other in the action comedy “Mr. & Mrs.” Smith.” In 2024, it will be Maya Erskine and Donald Glover who will continue the relatively short plot as a series. Anyone who was waiting can see.

The 2005 action romantic comedy “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” certainly would have been forgotten if then-stars Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt had not fallen in love on the set. In terms of content, the film had nothing to offer except two very attractive characters.

Donald Glover and Maya Erskine now aim to prove that the subject matter is still suitable for post-apocalyptic entertainment in their eight-part Prime Video series of the same title. The new “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” relies more on dialogue than action, but the original’s quirky and suspenseful foundation is still intact.

Detailed review of “Mr. and Mrs.” Smith” by Ronnie Rusch and Axel Max – now in a new episode of the NTV podcast “Oscars and Raspberries”. These include: the drama series “The Newsroom”, the cinema classic “WarGames” and the hilarious comedy series “After Life”.

“Oscars and Raspberries” – NTV Podcast – where every Friday everything revolves around streaming services like Netflix, RTL+, Amazon Prime & Co.