Music Video Review: “Stone Cold” by Demi Lovato.

Demi Lovato has spent the past two weeks teasing her fans with snippets of the upcoming music video for her new single titled “Stone Cold.” The video finally surfaced yesterday when Demi premiered the official version via VEVO. The song “Stone Cold” is written by Laleh Pourkarim, Gustaf Thorne and Demi. This track is from his last album “Confident” and it is his favorite track from the album. It’s definitely worth watching the video.

Demi had to step out of her comfort zone to shoot this music video as it was shot in snowy mountain ranges whose peaks are touching the sky above. In the music video, Demi is seen roaming around singing her favorite song. After this she is seen taking a hot bath. You’ll love every scene of the video, but the ones where you see tears roll down Demi’s ‘stone cold’ cheeks are probably the best moments of the music video. Before releasing the music video, Demi talked about those scenes. She said that she was so lost in this scene that even when the director announced to ‘cut’ the scene, tears kept falling from her cheeks.

The music video captures the emotions that Demi felt while shooting it. The song is already Demi’s favorite and we’re sure the music video will be everyone’s favorite too. Watch the music video below.

