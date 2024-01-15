The brave ones run home early to Tampa

exhibition game corresponding to the preseason major League Baseball They have officially started atlanta braves And tampa bay rays,

The visiting team entered the field in the presence of Michael Harris II, marcel ozuna And Jared Kelenic As the only person with a secure spot in the big team.

However, Brian Snitker He opted to put his Ace in the Face to work early spencer stryder, Here comes the dreamer spring training With the conviction to finally take that elusive cy young After a lucrative 2023, for his performance.

You may also be interested in: Official: Marcell Ozuna heads to Atlanta’s lineup in Game 1 of spring training

Michael Harris II leads Atlanta Braves

center fielder of atlanta braves He was batting first in the order decided by the team boss of Georgia,

harris He came out at the top of the first inning to face pitches from the right side. tampa bay rays, nathan wills, However, the lefty did not make him feel comfortable with the nose either.

The outfielder caught the first pitch of the inning and blasted it across right field so he would never see it again. With this wonderful plaque, michael He gave his team a 1-0 lead.

like this, harris He hit his first home run of the preseason on his first pitch of the preseason.

Without further ado, let’s look at Michael Harris II’s home run for the Braves:





You may be interested in: Miami decided: Sandy Alcantara out of IL-60, Anderson in