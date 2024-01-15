Natalie Portman divorces Benjamin Millepied: “Very difficult for him”, her loved ones break their silence

For almost a year now, Rumors of infidelity on the part of Benjamin Millepied Made headlines continuously in the media. The rumors also foreshadow the tension within the couple that the choreographer created with Natalie Portman, as explained People, The actress had also stopped wearing her wedding ring, which further fueled the rumours. After all it was last July The actress officially filed for divorceWhich was finalized just last month in France, which is the residence of the actress and her ex-husband as well as their two children, Aleph, 12, and Amalia, 7.

If the media have regularly mentioned marital problems for almost a year, Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied have always knew how to be especially discreet Regarding his personal life. However, a source close to the couple said People He It was separation “very difficult“For the actress, ,At first it was very difficult for him, but his friends united to help him overcome this crisis.“The source also revealed that Natalie was dating Portman.”It was indeed a difficult and painful year, but she came out of it stronger and found happiness in her family, her friends, and her work.,

The priority for Natalie Portman is the well-being of children

Despite the stresses they face, Natalie Portman And Benjamin Millepied was keen to protect their children, He was seen performing with his family several times over the past year a fixed family unit For the sake of Aleph and Amalia. ,His biggest priority has been to ensure a smooth transition for his children“A source close to the couple assured.”She and Ben really love their kids and both focus on being the best co-parents they can. nothing is more important,

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied knew if some clues suggested problems in their relationship Take time to resolve your differences Privately and thus define a “new normal”. In June 2023, a source close to the couple said People “That Choreographer”Made every effort to make amends to Natalie and keep their family together“While the actress had priority”To protect your children and their privacy,

Neither Natalie Portman nor Benjamin Millepied have spoken out about the rumors

As previously stated, Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied were particularly cautious about their personal lives. Neither of them have ever publicly commented on the rumors Which surrounded their marriage. In an interview given to Vanity Fair Last February also the actress Kicked off in response to questions about his love life,

The love story between Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied began during the shooting of the film black Swan Released in 2010. Then the film’s choreographer Benjamin Millepied gave permission to the actress. Perfect for relatively complex ballet sequences,