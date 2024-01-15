just a few hours before the start inauguration day 2024 franchise of major League Baseball They continue to make adjustments to their payroll. One of those that recently made an announcement regarding these issues was the La Florida team. miami marlins Notes regarding the Cuban pitcher were announced on the afternoon of March 27. Vladimir Gutierrez,

miami marlins Made a good impact in 2024. Thanks to the guidance of Skip Shoemaker (2023 Manager of the Year), they reached an 84–78 record in the regular season, good enough to advance to the National League Wild Card Series. Although they did not advance in the postseason, they left a good taste for MLB 2024.





You may be interested in: Official: St. Louis Cardinals announce MLB Opening Day 2024 roster

Miami Marlins decide future of Cuban Vladimir Gutierrez

According to the announcement of a Cuban journalist Francis RomeroThe news is true. «Cuban L.D. Vladimir Gutierrez (28) were not part of the team opening day Of miami marlins And agreed to be assigned to Triple-A Jacksonville, according to sources »Romero quoted in his official profile on the social network X.

Vladimir Gutierrez He left Spring Training 2024 with a 1-1 record with a 3.60 earned run percentage and nine strikeouts. The Antillean right-hander saw action in 10.0 innings of work.

You may be interested in: Official: Ely De La Cruz signs a millionaire contract

Let’s remember that Cuba reached miami marlins In the offseason of 2024, coming from cincinnati reds, with “Red” He was a major league player in 2021 and 2022. There, he pitched to a 10–12 record with an ERA of 5.44 and 117 strikeouts in 150.2 innings. Will the Mountaineers have a big team option in 2024?

For more information follow our official WhatsApp channel