Exosomes, the great revolution in aesthetic medicine to show young, natural and healthy skin without resorting to puncture

Aesthetics and regenerative medicine embrace each other in search of treatments Less invasive, more effective and with more natural and longer lasting resultsAchieved through the induction of processes inherent in our body that slow down until eliminated over the years, such as the production of collagen and elastin.

In this scenario, the great revolution has been marked by tiny vesicles whose extraordinary ‘powers’ seem straight out of a science fiction novel: exosomes.

Here’s all you need to know about the revolution that its use, while still limited, is bringing to aesthetic medicine, according to those who have already worked with them in our country.

José María Ricart, dermatologist and founder of IMR (Ricaart Medical Institute)

“Exosomes are ‘balls’ that are inside cells and have the ability to leave the cytoplasm, reach intercellular tissue and travel to other cells to send messages to them. They are as follows carrier pigeons: They send messages to other cells and these, after identifying them, follow the instructions that have been handed to them,” explains José María Ricarte.

Its power is amazing. “they have The ability to package pieces of DNA or messenger RNA and insert them into the nucleus of other cells., So, exosomes, in themselves, are a real revolution.”

Ricart reports that they are already used “to treat heart and brain pathologies, in tumors (they allow us to identify what type of tumor we are dealing with), in pregnancy or in infections. Apart from this, it is also used for tissue regeneration.”

But what can happen is even more surprising. “Let’s imagine this We can tell our cells that they need to age slowly And, hence, slows down aging. Or that exosomes are introduced into cells with messenger RNA that ‘tells’ the rest what to do. produce more muscles, Although it may seem incredible, we are talking about two notions that are not so far apart as one might think because, in fact, there are already doctors in the United States who are using exosomes to send messages to cells. are so that production of brown fat, Whose production is decreasing with increasing age.”

Exosomes, Rickart details, can be extracted “from plants, animals, microbes, and humans,” but be careful, as the subject is very delicate. “The most common thing is to get them through blood platelets, Through special processing we remove the exosomes and then puncture them on the same patient. “This technology is being used with very good results on hair and other body tissues such as scars.”

This expert warns us that, “despite being a promising technology for treating many diseases, few doctors are using it.” misuse, So you have to be very careful with it.” And, in this sense, he emphasizes that, for the moment, “There is no scientific literature “To find out what might happen in 10 or 15 years to patients who are injected with exosomes that are not their own tissue is difficult because research with them is prohibited.”

In short, “We find ourselves at a crossroads at which, on the one hand,… technology On the other hand, moves at supersonic speed regulatory agent Putting the brakes on progress.”

Carlos Morales Raya, dermatologist and director of the Morales Raya Clinic

“Exosomes are vesicles produced by certain types of cells and contain a variety of proteins and genetic material. It has been observed that they contain a It’s a huge powerhouse when it comes to stimulating the production of collagen, elastin and tissue regeneration” says Dr. Morales Raya.

Where do his superpowers come from? “Exosomes contain genetic material produced by cells to stimulate certain cellular functions: promoting the production of collagen and elastinrelease growth factors Cellular functions are improved by the cell itself and in a general manner. In short, you can say that they are messengers that will deliver necessary information to our cells so that they can function.”

In dermatology, the most frequent uses are: “treatment of.” alopeciaBecause they stimulate hair growth by reviving the hair follicle; combined with laser To increase its effectiveness and reduce recovery time; Combined with platelet-rich plasma Generating permanent skin regeneration with long-term effects; ytmicro needle therapy To improve texture, shine”.

Although this is a widespread practice in many countries, in Europe, Morales Raya warns that “Its injectable use has not been approved by the European Medicines Agency., In Spain, they are used topically, promoting their penetration using microneedle devices, fractionated lasers or virtual mesotherapy devices.”

Daniel Arenas, plastic surgeon at Grupo Pedro Jaén and broadcaster at Merz Aesthetics

According to Dr. Daniel Arenas, exosomes are “a new revolution in aesthetic medicine and an alternative take care of yourself without needles,

These, he explained, are “nanovesicles.” release stem cells from tissues And he acts as efficient ‘Messenger Vehicle’ Bioactive molecules – such as growth factors, proteins, lipids and nucleic acids – are able to target tissues and produce a stimulating effect on all cellular functions. “They revitalize, improve pores, scars, alopecia, redness or dermatitis.”

Arenas details that “the product penetrates with microneedling or a laser that opens microchannels” and “the price of the session does not go below 250 euros.”

Juanma Revels, dermatologist and director of Le Boost Clinic

“The most interesting thing about exosomes is that they have a feature focused on the body’s own ability to regenerate damaged or diseased tissues,” Revels says. He adds, “Small vesicles that are inside A mixture of growth factors, proteins, as well as DNA and RNA fragments, “They are formed from a lipid layer that, by uniting with the lipid membrane of the cell, will allow the materials they contain to enter the cell, thereby triggering a series of repair and regeneration mechanisms in the cell.”

In the world of aesthetic medicine, its application is prominent in the treatment of aging tissues. “They are ideal for treating photoaging, the sun damage we accumulate throughout life. Their regenerative abilities cause fibroblasts and keratinocytes to proliferate and migrate, which Increase collagen and elastin production And reduces oxidative stress and damage in the DNA of cells while stimulating the production of new vessels for proper nourishment of the skin. “This way, we achieve brighter and smoother skin with a reduction in pores and attenuation of fine wrinkles.”

But, beyond that, “within the world of more clinical dermatology, it has been proven to have incredible benefits. alopecia, by stimulating hair growth; In inflammatory disorders, such as atopic dermatitis, psoriasis or rosacea, due to its immune regulatory capacity; in the treatment of painful wound or medical-aesthetic procedures that involve alterations in the skin barrier, as they favor ‘re-epithelialization’ and closure; even in cases of melanoma Tumors have decreased and life expectancy has increased.

The usual form of application is “under topical anesthesia, using ‘microneedling’ or fractional energy devices.”

Ana Revuelta, specialist in aesthetic medicine and founder of the Ana Revuelta Clinic

Great advances in regenerative medicine, Dr. Ana Revuelta says that “Exosomes are small carriers of genetic material, proteins and lipids that have the ability carrying information that travels to other cells,

In aesthetic medicine and dermatology, he “has represented a bona fide revolution.” regeneration treatmentBecause they improve the function of keratinocytes and fibroblasts, promote collagen and elastin synthesis And subcutaneous fat is increasing.

Among its benefits for the skin, Revuelta highlights the “acceleration of tissue regeneration (scar);” regulation of inflammation and immune response; early healing of wounds; Relieves fine lines and wrinkles and tightens sagging. Additionally, it hydrates the skin and improves its texture, while also reducing blemishes.”

For all these reasons, they conclude, “exosomes are a Perfect complement to biostimulation treatmentsBecause they allow us to do combined treatments with both devices and fillers to achieve biostimulation and regeneration.”