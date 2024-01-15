Natalie Portman lashes out at Benjamin Millepied’s infidelity rumors

The image of the “French lover” will once again be affected. While Natalie Portman responded Vanity Fair For their special Hollywood issue, the actress was asked about the ongoing speculation surrounding the status of her marriage to Benjamin Millepied.

The 42-year-old actress shrugged off the question: “It’s a terrible thing, and I don’t want to contribute to it at all.” ,

The somewhat embarrassed journalist admitted that she “don’t even like asking questions about it”, to which Natalie Portman agreed: “I can imagine it”.

Grandpa in LA

If the actress leon Making comments brief, he spoke to the magazine about his relationship with the city of Hollywood. And far from the sultry image we have of Natalie Portman, she “lives a very non-Hollywood life in LA”. “We don’t go to Hollywood parties, we have dinner at home, in the garden,” she assures.

The couple met black Swan, Benjamin Millepied is serving as choreographer on the film. They married a few years later and have two children, Aleph, 12, and Amalia, six.

In June, rumors about Benjamin Millepied began to circulate, ensuring that the pair were still trying to put the pieces together. The following month, photos without their wedding rings led to speculation that they were separating, but the latest news is that they are still married.