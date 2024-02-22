Formula 1: Preseason in Bahrain was complicated

The first of three days agreed for the Formula 1 preseason in Bahrain went off without a hitch. Even Alex Albon’s Williams was not forced to stop the activity due to technical problems, as it was resolved with double yellow flags. However, at the beginning of the second day The good momentum ended: the raid came to the fore and the morning session was finally suspended.

A piano started playing in Pit 11 and Formula 1 had to brake. getty images

With an hour and 48 minutes remaining in the morning’s four hours of activity, the Banderillos took out the dreaded Red. Seven drivers present on the track had to go to the pits. No vehicles stopped anywhere, the problem was different. And that was just the clue. A helper approached the curb entering turn 11 and began towing the outside. A few minutes later another worker arrived, a moment later the security car arrived, then… more people arrived at the dance floor.

In the images you can see how fragments flew into the path of Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton, before everything stopped, Ultimately, 38 minutes after the red flag, the FIA ​​announced that the session would not be restarted and the first half of the day had ended. To prevent the teams from suffering as much loss, an additional hour of activity was added to the afternoon departure (making it five hours instead of four).

game 2:30 Morning session will not be restarted in Bahrain Due to curb separation at Turn 11, Red was last. An extra hour was added in the afternoon so teams could complete their schedules.

Until the red flag, one red car ruled. The best time was set by Leserk with his Ferrari: 1m31s750. (he completed 36 laps) and was 578 thousandths ahead of Oscar Piastri (36 laps with his McLaren). Logan Sargent (Williams) was third.

Checo Pérez’s first contact was with RB20. After Max Verstappen’s dominance on the first day, the Mexican was selected for the spin on the second day. The man from Guadalajara did not have a good time, as according to Red Bull he had brake problems and missed a good part of the first hour. He completed 20 laps and finished fourth. Meanwhile the second day of Sakhir This was the start of Hamilton’s last preseason with Mercedes, By the red flag, the Englishman had completed 39 laps and was in sixth place, 1.475 seconds back.

In the afternoon, with another hour, once the blessed piano has been resolved, the session will resume.