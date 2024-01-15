NCAA: Caitlin Clark breaks women’s basketball scoring record

Iowa Hawkeyes guard Kaitlin Clark breaks the NCAA women’s basketball scoring record.

IOWA CITY, IOWA — Caitlin Clark Stadiums have been sold out throughout the season, and a packed house here on Thursday got the chance to see our home state hero make sporting history. maintenance of iowa hockeys broke women’s basketball scoring record of NCAAPleasing the crowd at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Caitlin Clark came into play against michigan With 3,520 points, eight are needed to break the mark already set kelsey plum of Washington (3,527) from 2013 to 2017. Caitlin Clark He scored his eighth point with a long three-pointer just minutes into the game.

Caitlin Clark May reach even higher scoring milestone in her senior season: AIAW women’s big school record, set just prior to ERA NCAA By Lynette Woodard of Kansas, from 1977 to 1981, there are 3,649 issues. men’s record NCAA 3,667, established by LSU’s Pete Maravich from 1967 to 1970, prior to freshman eligibility in college basketball.

Caitlin Clark broke the record for most points in women’s basketball. Photo: Getty

Caitlin Clark She is already the first Division I player to reach 3,000 points and 1,000 assists. But records and milestones are only part of the story. Caitlin Clark, He is a generational talent who is increasing the popularity of his game.

“My favorite athletes are those who are champions in sports and champions in life, and Caitlin Clark “She’s one of those athletes,” tennis champion and women’s sports advocate Billie Jean King told ESPN.

“She’s the most popular star in basketball, and not just women’s basketball, and with that comes the huge responsibility of being a leader on and off the court. She understands that, and that’s why “she needs to be the best at her game.” You will have the opportunity to become one of the greatest and a role model for future generations.”

The recently turned 22 young man has a lot on his shoulders, but it looks like Caitlin Clark He is having the best time of his life. He plays with the same passion, confidence and joyful style he first brought to the court as a college freshman in 2020, when games were mostly played in nearly empty stadiums due to the COVID-19 pandemic Were.

Now, the “Caitlin Clark Show” is one of the hardest tickets to get in sports. Fans of all ages scream his name and wear his number 22 jersey. Parents drive their children hundreds of miles to see Clark. The police escort him to and from the field on game days.

changes in the rules of NCAA Clark has received permission to appear in national advertising campaigns in respect of name, image and likeness. dominant quarterback patrick mahomesEarlier, while talking to the media, praised his game. Super Bowl, warriors point guard, Stephen CurryRegarded as the greatest shooter in NBA history, he has praised his shooting form and composure. Caitlin Clark,

“Caitlin is special,” he said. CurryOne of the Players with Sue Bird, Maya Moore, Plum and Sabrina Ionescu wnbaWhom Caitlin Clark Has inspired his game. “The record speaks for itself, and that’s great. From a scoring perspective, from a shooting perspective, just doing what she’s doing, I’d pick anybody in terms of inspiration to look up to.” Talks. If it models anything from his game to mine, I don’t take it lightly.”

editorial selection

ESPN analyst, 1995 UConn national champion and 1996 Olympian Rebecca Lobo said: Caitlin Clark And Curry They have similar qualities that make them successful and attractive to a wide range of fans.

“Caitlin is the whole package,” Lobo said. “She’s playing the game in a way we’ve never seen from a woman before. We haven’t seen anyone take so many shots from so much distance and make them at such a high percentage.”

“And he’s like Steph Curry: He’s charismatic and he’s not physically huge. So all kids can see themselves as Caitlin Clark, It’s not like, ‘Okay, I have to be 6-4 or 6-5 to play like him.’ “Kaitlin is 6-0, but you really don’t have to be that tall to do the work she does.”

The West Des Moines, Iowa native opted to stay in her home state to attend college, leading Iowa to the last two Big Ten Tournament titles and the 2023 Women’s Final Four. Last season he broke the scoring record in a tournament NCAA (191 points), achieved the first 40-point triple-double in postseason history. NCAA and led Iowa to upset undefeated overall No. 1 seed and defending champion South Carolina in the national semifinals.

Iowa lost to LSU in the championship game, which drew a record 9.9 million viewers on ABC. tournament of NCAA slingshot of 2023 Caitlin Clark On another level of popularity. This has continued to increase since the Hawkeyes’ preseason game at Iowa Football Stadium in October, which drew 55,646 fans, a single-game attendance record for women’s basketball.

“You need superstars in sports,” Olympic champion and world champion in women’s soccer Julie Foudy told ESPN. “Mia (Hamm) was our superstar. She was shy and introverted. Caitlin Clark She seems more comfortable dealing with all the attention.

“But Mia then, as Caitlyn does now, also recognized the meaning and significance of her popularity. Its value, not just individually but collectively, and how many other women could benefit from her stardom.”

Clark could stay at Iowa for another season due to the 2020-21 COVID-19 waiver, or she could declare for the 2024 WNBA Draft, where she will almost certainly be the No. 1 pick. Clarke said he would wait to make that decision until after the season.

For now, her focus is on trying to win Big Ten regular season and tournament championships for Iowa and return to the women’s Final Four. And with each additional point you earn, you’ll add to your own NCAA record.

Whether Clark moves to the WNBA this year or stays at Iowa another season, Lobo believes she will keep the momentum going to grow the popularity of the game.

“Caitlin remains level-headed and composed. She has a magnetic personality,” Lobo said. “There are a lot of things that a lot of different people can relate to and like about the way he plays.” Send Feedback Side Panel