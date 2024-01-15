Madam Web star Isabella was delighted to film her first scene as Dina for The Last of Us season 2

We recently got news that Isabella Merced has joined the cast of the last of us The main character of the second game in Season 2 is Dinah, who becomes Eli’s girlfriend as the story progresses.

Merced, who is also set to play Hawkgirl in James Gunn’s film superman: legacyAnya plays Corazon madam webWhich is making waves in theaters today.

while talking to deadline On the red carpet of last night’s premiere of Sony Pictures’ latest SMU movie, Merced confirmed that production on Season 2 of HBO’s video game adaptation is now underway in Vancouver, while revealing that she’s filmed her first scene.

We’re not exactly sure what the sequence in question is, but it seems like it could be a moment later in the game between Dina and Abby, as Merced calls Kaitlyn Dever “one of my most talented actors.” Referred to as “one”. Never worked together.”

“The stars really aligned. Many of my friends, with whom I have worked in the industry for a long time, have joined the cast. I can’t say who joined right now. But she is amazing. And he is a future superstar and in my eyes is already a superstar. We had a day of shooting as Dina and I have to say, we kind of ate out, I’m not going to lie. I was a big fan of the second game. I played it like a weekend. And then I wondered how it would translate to TV. And (showrunner) Craig Mazin is one of the most talented guys, really, I think, he’s a genius. I’m sure if they tested, they would find out it’s true. And he has a way of bringing these characters to life that no one else can do in such a short time. I love him. that is wonderful.”

Isabella Merced talks about working with Bella Ramsey and Craig Mazin on ‘The Last of Us’ and reveals she’s heading back to the set tomorrow. , “Madame Web” Premiere pic.twitter.com/yjE98WmDgB – Diversity (@Diversity) 13 February 2024

We don’t know who is playing Merced’s mysterious friend, but several major male supporting roles have yet to be announced, including Lev and Owen.

Young Mazino (beef) Weir is also on board as Jessie and Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesik, no one will save you) has been cast as the season’s deuteragonist (or antagonist, depending on your point of view), Abby.

Bella Ramsey (Ellie) and Pedro Pascal (Joel) will reprise their lead roles.

the last of us Set 20 years after the destruction of modern civilization, this new world focuses on the relationship between Joel, a smuggler, and Ellie, a teenager who may hold the key to a cure to a deadly epidemic. Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to break a 14-year-old girl out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What begins with a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey as they cross America and rely on each other to survive.

The season 1 cast includes Gabriel Luna as Tommy, Anna Torv as Tess, Nico Parker as Sarah, Murray Bartlett as Frank, Nick Offerman as Bill, Melanie Lynskey as Kathleen, Riley as Starring Storm Reed as Merle Dandridge as Marlene, Jeffrey Pierce as Perry. Lamar Johnson as Henry, Kevon Woodard as Sam, Graham Greene as Marlon, Ellen Miles as Florence, Ashley Johnson as Anna and Troy Baker as James.

Production on the second season is set to begin next month in Vancouver, as a key part of the story takes place there the last of us part ii The game is set in the Pacific Northwest.

the last of us Written and executive produced by Mazin and Druckman. Caroline Strauss, Evan Wells, Assad Qizilbash, Carter Swan and Rose Lamm also executive produce.

Are you waiting for its second season? the last of us, Leave us a comment below.