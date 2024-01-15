Neither iPhone 15 Pro Max nor Galaxy S24 Ultra, this Chinese phone is the most powerful of 2024

Although Samsung introduced its new Galaxy S24 Ultra, there is a Chinese device that has been rated as one of the most powerful.

According to AnTuTu, Vivo’s iQOO 12 Pro is the most powerful smartphone in the world as of January 2024. libero composition

Galaxy S24 series introduces its new devices in January 2024 Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus and Galaxy S24 Ultra, In this context, the Samsung brand is expected to compete with Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro Max and a Chinese cell phone that has been named one of the most powerful in recent months.

A recent ranking shared by AnTuTuSoftware benchmarking tools used to compare smartphones and other devices have revealed that even the most powerful phones won’t be out until January 2024. Samsung or an iPhone, Which model leads the list of most powerful? Unknown iQOO 12 Pro phone from Chinese brand Vivo.

as revealed AnTuTu The benchmark of this team is 2,086,638 points. In second and third place are Xiaomi 13 and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra with 1,559,604 and 1,551,689 respectively.

iQOO 12 Pro is the most powerful Chinese smartphone. Photo: alive

List of 10 most powerful phones for January 2024 according to AnTuTu

iQOO 12

Xiaomi 13

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S23+

ZTE Nubia Z50

Samsung Galaxy S23

Xiaomi 13T Pro

oneplus 11

honor magic5

Poco F5 Pro

What are the features of Vivo iQOO 12 Pro?

Regarding the display or screen, the Vivo iQOO 12 Pro sports a 6.78” AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, a resolution of 3200 x 1440 px, and 1800 nits peak brightness. Power comes from a 4-nanometer Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor coupled with 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.0 memory. Also, the GPU is Adreno 750.

As if that wasn’t enough, the Vivo device has a 5100 mAh and 120W fast charge, you can charge it to 100% in just 15 minutes. However, this is not all, because iQOO 12 Pro by Vivo It has a fairly balanced set of cameras, as it has a 16MP front camera, a 50MP main sensor with OIS, 50MP wide angle and macro, and a 64MP telephoto lens. You can record videos in 4K at 30FPS.

first time, iQOO 12 Pro Vivo is waterproof, as it has IP68 certification. Although Samsung promises that its Galaxy S24 Ultra will be the best Android, this new Chinese smartphone will compete with its quality and price. Currently, the Vivo device is priced at 687 euros, approximately 2,700 soles, less than the device Samsung and Apple, Which will be more than 4000 soles on average.

iQOO 12 Pro is the most powerful phone till January 2024. Photo: Vivo

Nokia G22, the phone touted as one of the best inventions of 2023

Although he nokia g22 It is a basic smartphone, with features that make it an accessible option, especially for users who do not have very high requirements.

The Nokia G22 features a 6.5-inch LCD panel with HD+ resolution, 90 Hz refresh rate, and around 500 nits of brightness as well as Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. If we talk about power, Nokia team comes with Unisoc processor T606. , 4 GB RAM, 64/128 GB internal storage (expandable up to 2 TB via microSD).

Presence of Nokia G22 model with 128 GB storage.

What are the technical specifications of Oppo Reno 11 Pro?

Regarding the display or screen, the Oppo Reno 11 Pro sports a 6.74” OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, a resolution of 1240 x 2772 px, and 1600 nits peak brightness. On the other hand, power comes from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ processor, paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

As if that wasn’t enough, the team OPPO It has 4700 mAh and 80W fast charging. However, this is not all, because oppo reno 11 pro It has a fairly balanced set of cameras, as it has a 32MP front camera with f/2.4, a 50MP main sensor with OIS, an 8MP wide angle and a 32MP telephoto with 2X optical zoom. You can record videos in 4K at 30FPS.

This is the new Chinese smartphone of Oppo. Photo: Oppo Join Libero WhatsApp Channel