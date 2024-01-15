Neither Margot Robbie nor Tom Cruise: The highest-paid movie star of the year is unexpected – Cinema News

Forbes has unveiled its annual ranking of the highest-paid actors and actresses in 2023. So who hit the jackpot this year?



Like every year, American magazine forbes Last year a list of the highest paid actors and actresses in Hollywood was published. If Barbie – the biggest cinema success of 2023 – and Oppenheimer marked the year and feature films were nominated for Oscars in several categories, then neither Margot Robbie nor Cillian Murphy are in the first place at this top.

Who will replace Tom Cruise as the highest paid actor of 2022? Here are the 10 highest paid actors/actresses in 2023.

10 – Denzel Washington – $24 million



Denzel Washington, an Oscar winner in 2002 for his role in Training Day, will earn $24 million in 2023. The 69-year-old American actor starred in his partner Antoine Fuqua’s action film Equalizer 3 last August. The feature film, starring Dakota Fanning, grossed $191 million at the international box office. In 2024, Denzel Washington will star in Ridley Scott’s highly anticipated film, Gladiator 2.

9 – Ben Affleck – $38 million



Ben Affleck is at 9th place in this ranking with an earning of $38 million in 2023. The amount the actor and director owes mainly to Air, his feature film about the Nike director in which he stars alongside his friend Matt Damon. The film, released on Prime Video last May, grossed over $90 million worldwide. In 2023, Jennifer Lopez’s husband also appeared in Robert Rodriguez’s Hypnotic and made a cameo in the DC film The Flash.

8 – Jason Statham – $41 million



Action man Jason Statham to earn $41 million in 2023. Ubiquitous on screen (cinema and streaming), the 56-year-old actor appeared in Fast & Furious , in Very Troubled Waters 2 and Expand4ables .

7 – Leonardo DiCaprio – $41 million



Leonardo DiCaprio earned $41 million from just one film released in 2023. Even if his role in Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon didn’t earn him an Oscar nomination, it still earned him a good amount of money. The actor will reunite with his partner Martin Scorsese for the biopic of former United States President Theodore Roosevelt in 2025.

6 – Jennifer Aniston – $42 million



Actress Jennifer Aniston is at sixth position in this ranking with an earning of $42 million in 2023. Rachel’s interpreter went on to star in the successful Netflix action comedy, Murder Mystery 2 alongside Adam Sandler and Danny Boone and the third season of the series The Morning Show. ,

5 – Matt Damon – $43 million



With an estimated salary of $43 million, Matt Damon Placed in fifth place (for the same salary as Ryan Gosling, but who has starred in fewer films for his role – the Barbenheimer match is on!).

Matt Damon actually showed up at this year’s castingoppenheimer – which grossed $957 million worldwide – by Christopher Nolan and Air by Ben Affleck. The 53-year-old actor will star in Ethan Coen’s Drive-Away Dolls on April 3.

4 – Ryan Gosling – $43 million



This can earn 43 million dollars in 2023 barbie, With $1.4 billion worldwide, Greta Gerwig’s film is the highest-grossing film of the year, Ryan Gosling He has been nominated for an Oscar in two categories for his performance: Best Supporting Actor and “Best Song for”.i’m just ken”, which he will perform on the Oscars stage this Sunday, March 10. The actor will be seen in David Leitch’s action film The Fall Guy from May 1 in which he will star alongside Emily Blunt.

3 – Tom Cruise – $45 million



Tom Cruise So he’s no longer the highest-paid actor… but he still gets $45 million (compared to $100 million last year) for Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning, which he also produces. The first part of Christopher McQuarrie’s action film, released last July, collected 536 million dollars at the international box office compared to 1.49 billion of Top Gun 2 in 2022 and that allowed the 61-year-old actor to become number 1 in this ranking .

2- Margot Robbie – $59 million



No Oscar nomination for Best Actress margot robbie but a beautiful repair , Last year, the interpreter of barbie Was the first actress in the ranking forbes But his name came only at 18th position! Thanks to Barbie, of which she is the star and creator, the 33-year-old actress won $59 million.

1 – Adam Sandler – $73 million



so this is the american comedian Adam Sandler who leads the ranking forbes $73 million raised in 2023.

This amount is largely owed to the Netflix action comedy murder mystery 2 which he co-produced through his company Happy Madison Productions. The 57-year-old actor and comedian has also extended his contract with Netflix and plans to produce several films for the streaming service. He is currently starring in the sci-fi drama Spaceman on Netflix. At the same time, Adam Sandler still does stand-up. According to Forbes, he earns over $400,000 per show.