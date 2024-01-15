Carlos Sainz will not compete in Saudi Arabia GP due to appendicitis

Spanish pilot, Carlos Sainz (Reuters/Rula Ruhana)

carlos saenz This was causing physical problems. On Wednesday, a day dedicated to the media, the Spaniard left the Jeddah circuit early Stomach upset and fever up to 39 degrees. He headed to the hotel to rest and be 100% ready for free practice. Despite not fully recovering, he was able to play on the first day of free practice, signing Sixth best time. This Friday, the official Ferrari account has informed that the Spaniard will not be able to compete in the Saudi Arabian GP after being “diagnosed with appendicitis”.

“Carlos Sainz has been diagnosed Appendicitis will require further surgery. For the remainder of this weekend, starting in FP3, he will be replaced by a reserve driver Oliver Bearman. WhyTherefore Oliver will not participate again in this round of the F2 Championship. The Ferrari family wishes Carlos a speedy recovery,” the team wrote on its social networks.

from Spain Thursday saved a day Really tough, the kind that measures the limits of the pilot’s mental and physical strength and skill. he faced that day 39 fever before leaving the hotel and persistent chills, after a night in which he barely rested. Two days without eating anything solid and a weakness which went away as soon as he wore his overalls and entered boxes, His seventh place was unexpected, considering that his presence in training was in doubt until the last minute.

Despite the uncertainty over his future, Sainz made a strong start to the season after not being able to continue at Ferrari due to Hamilton’s incorporation. He put in a real performance after beating Leclerc on two occasions. The start, clear at the front, but bumpy at the back – Hulkenberg led the stroke – allowing Pérez to overtake Sainz, who recovered and began the climb. The highest point occurred with Charles Leclerc, his teammate. It was lap 11, Sainz opened DRS and transformed all the tension accumulated after being informed by Ferrari about the non-renewal into courage. He hit the Monégasque on the main straight and spun into turn one. Excellent maneuver.

The Spaniard ate it again at the end of the expansion. After two laps he snacked on Russell and He placed sixth to reach the podium, One of those that tastes different. Because of what has happened personally in recent months and because there is only one car from another galaxy in front, that of Red Bull.

The truth is that they do not have him in their current team for 2025, so they have decided to bet on the signing. Lewis Hamilton Seven-time world champion. With fifth place in the 2023 World Championship of Drivers, the Spaniard has one last chance this season to demonstrate his quality as a driver and be able to explore options for his future.