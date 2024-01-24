Nervous or Anxiety?: What are the differences and how to achieve mental well-being

Anxiety can be controlled with self-care strategies. Anxiety, on the other hand, may require therapy and/or medication to achieve well-being (illustrative image infobay)

The terms “nervous” and “anxious” are often used almost synonymously. However, experts say that these are two very different concepts. while the first is temporary and manageableanother can interfere with life Every day need one more psychological treatment, So how do you know when anxiety is or is normal? anxiety disorder,

experts define Nervousness From one side feedback It arises in some relevant situation – for example taking an exam, giving a public presentation, an important meeting, or a wedding – in which the body is activated to be able to cope with it successfully. This activation will be expressed through “nerves”. On the other hand, anxiety is a physiological alarm response And it must occur under conditions of threat or actual danger.

Graduate gabriela martinez castro, The Director of the Center for Specialized Studies in Anxiety Disorders (CEETA) explained infobae, , nerves they are a Worry That the person has to face a difficult comfort situation. That is, the person remains worried about a particular issue, which makes it difficult for him to relax. instead of this Worry It is more widespread, also involves nerves Psychomotor movement. When the anxiety begins to grow more and more intensely, the symptoms also increase and you may suffer from a panic attack,

Anxiety is a natural response to a stressful situation. For example, taking an exam (Getty Images)

For his part, Doctor elsa costanzo (MN 105,493) Head of Fleni Psychiatric Service Explained infobay, In a recent note, features of Worry: “this is a persistent, persistent symptoms Fear, anxiety, fear, or dread that manifests with physical symptoms. And what is the difference between this and Terrorist attacks,

“The difference is anxiety is an emotion meanwhile he Panic attack is a sudden episode of anxiety Reportedly, with no specific, latent or present cause,” the expert replied. And he added: “Panic attacks are a alarm which awakens the body to face the fear present at that time unreal or non-existent But, still, one cannot dominate. Apparently, he suffers from symptoms of anxiety.”

These are some of the main differences:

1. The factors causing stress in nervousness are external. In case of anxiety the factors are internal: Anxiety, fear of unexpected events, catastrophic thoughts, to name a few.

In addition to the physical symptoms, the feeling of fear that accompanies anxiety disorders may make you shy away from places or situations that cause these uncomfortable symptoms (Getty)

According to Ms. Martínez Castro: “The Worry It involves worry about various issues in a person’s life and manifests symptoms. On the other hand, in nerves a lot of people concentrated on a subject, especially with Attention, concentration and memory at high levels, That is to say, she focuses too much on the issue that concerns her at that moment. It is possible Restless physically, walkclicking or rubbing hands, moving feet or legs, touching hair, eyebrows, etc. Of course, it also means having Tension headaches or migraines, nervousness and insomnia.”

On the other hand, the expert says that anxiety is more widespread, and involves nerves and psychomotor movements. “You can submit contractions, tension headache, insomnia, difficulty in breathing, For focus, difficulty breathing, and attention, concentration and memory are greatly reduced, This is exactly the opposite of nerves, worrying is normal in anxiety. What this means is that a person may be worried about many issues in life. this is also with Tachycardia, sweating and tremorsThe psychologist said.

2. Although anxiety is a mental process, the body also participates and manifests similarly to nervousness. Anxiety can be accompanied by many physical sensations, such as dry mouth, sweaty palms, and dizziness. The physical symptoms of anxiety are: restlessness or impatience, fatigue, difficulty concentrating, irritability, muscle tension, and sleep disturbances.

Anxiety is a sensation, while a panic attack is a sudden episode of anxiety (pictorial image infobay)

3. Nervousness disappears after overcoming the situation. It has a specific duration, it ends when the situation causing the stress disappears or goes away (for example, after taking an exam). However, anxiety persists over time because it is associated with irrational thoughts about an idea: “The difference between a state of panic and a state of anxiety is very great – the psychologist has indicated. A state of nervousness is an anxiety, a worry that a person has about a subject. It is difficult for him to relax. “She’s extremely observant, focused and remembers the situation she’s nervous about, the situation she’s worried about.” However, once the situation troubling him passes, peace returns.

4. The dominant emotion in anxiety is worry about a specific situation. (For example, having to take a driving test). In WorryFor its part, the feeling that prevails is Fear For something bad to happen, which leads a person to anticipate negative situations, It may also force you to avoid places or situations that cause these uncomfortable symptoms. Eventually beginning to confront these negative emotions and behaviors Interfere with daily life. This could trigger a Generalized anxiety disorder (GAD).

People who suffer from GAD have a extreme anxiety, which is out of sync with reality and they worry constantly. An example of this situation might be worrying about a financial issue, even if you have no problems and are debt free. Graduate Maria Fernanda EcheverríaMember of the Department of Psychological and Cognitive Psychiatry these explained in a recent note infobay, Generalized anxiety disorder not only impacts people’s mental health, but it also affects physical health, causing fatigue, muscle pain, sleep disorders, tremors, agitation and nervousness, etc.

Experts recommend working on preventing anxiety through regular exercise and a healthy diet (Illustrative Image Infobae)

“From a psychological point of view, various symptoms appear such as difficulty concentrating, irritability, fear of the worst outcomes of a situation, perceiving events and situations as dangerous (even if they are not) and difficulty in dealing with situations. And to make decisions,” he described.

5. Anxiety is located in the present, in the situation that causes it. Anxiety, on the other hand, is located in the future.In anticipation characteristic of destructive thinking.

In conclusion, Nervousness Is Temporary, less intenseis a reaction to something specific, rarely leads to negative coping behavior, and is manageable with self-care,

On the other end, Worry Is continuously and continuouslyAhead intense and widespreadInterferes with daily life and may require Therapy and/or medication. Martínez Castro defined, “When anxiety attacks are repeated, they are disabling to the person’s daily life.”

The expert finally said that it is important to act for prevention, “Try not to go through very stressful situations and if you can’t avoid it, drive work with negative thoughts, In 98% of cases, people who make negative predictions about the occurrence of an event are wrong. Other important recommendations are exercise and eat healthy, If medication is needed, get it; Because there are very safe, cutting-edge medications available today that help a lot,” he recommended.