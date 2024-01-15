New attack on US ship recorded off the coast of Yemen, the second in less than 24 hours

Image of a ship attacked off the coast of Yemen. The incident occurred 100 miles east of Aden in Yemen, where the ship’s captain claimed an explosion occurred near the ship. Europa Press/Contact/Indian Navy



The British Navy warned this Monday of a new attack against a ship off the coast of Yemen, the second attack in less than 24 hours, which caused minor damage to the ship, whose crew is safe.

A US-owned merchant ship was attacked off the coast of southern Yemen on Monday, shortly after Houthi rebels claimed action against a British ship.

The British Navy’s Commercial Maritime Operations (UKMTO) said it had received a report The incident occurred 100 miles east of Aden, Yemen, in which the captain of the ship claimed that an explosion had occurred near the ship.

Similarly, he noted that a second explosion occurred, this time in the air, which This caused “paint damage” and left shrapnel on the boat.

“The ship reported a projectile that hit the water approximately 10-15 meters away,” the report said. “The ship first reported the incident two hours ago.”

”The ship and crew are safe and well and proceeding towards the next port of call. “Officials are investigating.”The British Navy took note.

The explosion caused “paint damage” and left shrapnel on the boat. EFE/Yahya Arhab



So far, details of the ship are unknown and Shia Houthi rebels have not claimed responsibility for the action.

Yemen’s Houthi rebels, a rebel movement that controls large swathes of territory in Yemen, have since November launched a flurry of attacks on the Red Sea route, a key route for global shipping.

these events Suez Canal revenue declined by 40 to 50%Which connects the Red Sea to the Mediterranean Sea, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi said this Monday.

Yesterday, the Houthis attacked the British-owned, Belize-flagged ship, which is anchored in the Gulf of Aden and is in danger of sinking, rebel military spokesman Yahya Sareyya said on Monday.

Likewise, he indicated that the said ship, called “Rubimar”, was attacked by several missiles, but the entire crew managed to leave the ship which departed from the United Arab Emirates.

Houthi supporters hold their rifles as they take part in a pro-Palestinian protest in Sanaa, Yemen. February 18, 2024. Reuters/Khalid Abdullah

This is a Yemeni militia, a pro-Iranian movement that has been in conflict with the government since 2014. Claims to work in solidarity with Palestinians in GazaAreas ruled by Hamas devastated by clashes between Israel and the Islamic movement since October 7.

In response to Houthi attacks, the United States launched a multinational force in December to protect shipping in the Red Sea, and the European Union this Monday announced it would formally launch its own mission.

Qatar’s Energy Minister Saad Al Kaabi on Monday called for a ceasefire in Gaza to end insecurity in the Red Sea, as he said the “root” of the problem is the Israeli offensive on Gaza.

“We hope that there will soon be a ceasefire that will end this situation so that the economic impact around the world will be eliminated,” he announced at a press conference.

(With information from EFE and AFP)